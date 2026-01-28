Bruce Willis 'Doesn’t Know' He Has Dementia, Wife Emma Heming Reveals: 'That's the Blessing and the Curse'

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Willis is not aware of his medical diagnosis. In the Wednesday, January 28, episode of the “Conversations with Cam” podcast, the actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, revealed that he “doesn’t know” he has dementia. Bruce, 70, still knows who everyone around him is and believes his behavior is normal.

Source: Conversations With Cam Podcast/YouTube Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“I think that’s the blessing and the curse of this, Bruce never tapped in — he never connected the dots that he has this disease and I’m really happy about that, that he doesn’t know about it,” said Emma, noting that his inner circle has needed to “learn how to adapt and meet [him] where [he’s] at.”

Source: Conversations With Cam Podcast/YouTube Emma Heming serves as Bruce Willis' caregiver.

Although Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, his wife believes it may have begun earlier, indicated by communication issues in their marriage. “It’s really hard to know when Bruce’s disease started and where he started to end,” she disclosed. “I mean, I don’t really have a clear answer on that and I don’t think I ever will. And I know a lot of other couples that have gone through this. It’s kind of that same sort of trajectory of like you think your marriage is falling apart, you consider divorce, and then you land on finally a diagnosis where everything starts to kind of make sense.” Emma lamented over how frontotemporal dementia is often “misdiagnosed,” and it could take a “long time” to receive a proper diagnosis.

Emma Heming Moved Bruce Willis Out of Their Home

Source: Conversations With Cam Podcast/YouTube Emma Heming and Bruce Willis share two daughters.

In August 2025, the British model, 47, moved Bruce out of their family home so that he could receive independent care. "These are hard decisions. These are impossible — I’m getting choked up thinking about it," she said at the End Well 2025 conference in Los Angeles, Calif., on November 20, 2025. "They’re impossible decisions. This is not how I envisioned our life."

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis now lives independently.

Emma insisted she made the "best and safest decision" for her family, which includes their shared daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. Although the actress knew her choice “would be met with a lot of judgment,” she is grateful to have the support of her inner circle. "Because they know, they’re in it and I’ve got this beautiful blended family," Emma explained. "I also have Bruce’s mother, who is in her 90s. I have Bruce’s brother and sister and cousins and they have been so loving and supportive and nonjudgmental." Bruce’s blended family also includes his children with ex Demi Moore: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

Demi Moore Credits Emma Heming as Bruce Willis' Caregiver

Source: MEGA Demi Moore was previously married to Bruce Willis.