Spooky Season Sparks! Emma Roberts Dating Actor Cody John
Months after calling it quits with her longtime beau Garrett Hedlund last winter, it seems Scream Queens alum Emma Roberts has found someone new to cozy up to this spooky season!
Over the past two months, the American Horror Story regular has reportedly started dating fellow actor, Cody John, according to one unnamed insider. The source spilled that the actress “loves” her new flame’s “personality.”
“He’s really funny and they have been having a good time together,” they shared of the new couple’s months-long romance.
Despite their seemingly strong connection, Roberts and John have reportedly been taking their relationship slow considering that the Scream 4 star is a new mom, welcoming her first and only child, Rhodes, with Hedlund in December 2020.
EMMA ROBERTS ANNOUNCED AS LATEST AMBASSADOR FOR 'COMFY & CHIC' FOOTWEAR BRAND CROWN VINTAGE — SHOP NOW
"Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people," the source continued. Despite this careful approach, the star reportedly "knows the day will come soon” that her new man will finally meet her 21-month-old son.
The pair quietly went Instagram official back in August, when John posted an adorable black and white snap depicting him and Roberts sharing a kiss while appearing to lounge on a boat. "sweet sweet," he captioned the image.
Prior to her budding relationship with John, Roberts was in a relationship with Pan star Hedlund for roughly three years, the pair finally breaking it off in early 2022 after hitting a rough patch in their romance.
EMMA ROBERTS' EX & BABY DADDY GARRETT HEDLUND PENS HER A SWEET MOTHER'S DAY MESSAGE POST-SPLIT: SEE HIS HANDWRITTEN NOTE
"It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," a source spilled around the time of their split.
Weeks earlier, OK! reported that the pair’s relationship had been "rocky" as they adjusted to life as new parents.
"It seems becoming parents has really tested their relationship,” another insider explained at the time, reiterating that the couple are “committed to being good parents.”
“Everyone hopes they’ll be able to get back on the same page,” they continued.
Yet John isn’t the first person the star has been romantically linked to since her breakup with Hedlund. In June, Roberts made headlines after she was spotted holding hands with famed agent Cade Hudson while attending a party hosted by brand MontBlanc during Paris Fashion Week.