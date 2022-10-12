Spooky Season Sparks! Emma Roberts Dating Actor Cody John

Months after calling it quits with her longtime beau Garrett Hedlund last winter, it seems Scream Queens alum Emma Roberts has found someone new to cozy up to this spooky season!

Over the past two months, the American Horror Story regular has reportedly started dating fellow actor, Cody John, according to one unnamed insider. The source spilled that the actress “loves” her new flame’s “personality.”

“He’s really funny and they have been having a good time together,” they shared of the new couple’s months-long romance.