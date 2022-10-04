Emma Roberts Announced As Latest Ambassador For 'Comfy & Chic' Footwear Brand Crown Vintage — Shop Now

Fashionable fall footwear that can take you anywhere? Count us in!

Emma Roberts was recently announced as the newest brand ambassador for Crown Vintage's latest collection, which launched on Monday, October 3.

The sought-after collaboration — which retails from $35-$129 — includes a variety of styles.

Between everyday sneakers, casual booties, highly popular clogs and workwear must-haves, there might be too many iconic options to choose from!