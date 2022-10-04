Emma Roberts Announced As Latest Ambassador For 'Comfy & Chic' Footwear Brand Crown Vintage — Shop Now
Fashionable fall footwear that can take you anywhere? Count us in!
Emma Roberts was recently announced as the newest brand ambassador for Crown Vintage's latest collection, which launched on Monday, October 3.
The sought-after collaboration — which retails from $35-$129 — includes a variety of styles.
Between everyday sneakers, casual booties, highly popular clogs and workwear must-haves, there might be too many iconic options to choose from!
Launched at DSW in 2008, the stylish shoe brand focuses in on creativity, curiosity and adventure — while allowing you to feel both confident and comfortable with every stride.
“I gravitated to Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality,” stated Roberts regarding her recent partnership. “I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots. They’re so comfy and chic and I love a place where I can get one of everything.”
The curated collection drew inspiration from this season' hottest trends all while maintaining the brand's personalized boho and free-spirited style.
Whether headed to a pumpkin patch or to enjoy some delicious apple cider with friends, the brand' latest selections provide the perfect options for any fall festivity.
"It’s here! 🍁," wrote Roberts in an Instagram announcement about the launch. "I’m so excited to share my most recent partnership with Crown Vintage at @dsw 👞 there’s everything from loafers to Mary Jane’s to boots! #mydsw show me how you style yours 🤎🤍."
"Queen of fall. Queen of DSW. Queen of everything," commented one supporter of the 31-year-old, while another added, "I love your May Jane boots."
DSW took to their own social media accounts to debut the fabulous footwear line, stating, "actor @emmaroberts teamed up with Crown Vintage to bring you a free-spirited collection crafted with boho details and genuine materials."
Roberts will continue to participate in curating Crown Vintage's Spring, Summer and Fall 2023 collections, which means there will be many more iconic styles to come from the Scream Queens star.