Emma Slater Shows Off Toned Legs in Plunging Bathing Suit on Vacation: Photo
Emma Slater traded in her dance attire for a sultry swimsuit.
The Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, sizzled in a black bathing suit during a trip to Greece on Tuesday, August 5.
Slater stunned in a one-piece as she sat on a chair by the water. The cheeky attire exposed her long legs, which she extended over a table and onto another chair. She swept her hair into a messy bun and mugged for the camera, with sunglasses lowered onto her nose.
"Just living out my Grecian dreams. Olive this for me 🫒🇬🇷🌊," she captioned the image from Rhodes, Greece.
Emma Slater Publishes Inspirational Quote at Sunset
The same day, the star dressed up in a black mini dress and stack of gold necklaces while watching the sunset on a boat. This time, she sported a full face of glam, with her blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style. In the video, she leaned forward at the edge of her chair, closed her eyes and soaked in the scenic view.
"The ironic thing about life is that you are a different person to everyone you meet," British-American orator Alan Watts declared in the clip's voiceover. "To some, you're quiet. To others, you never stop talking. Some remember you for your kindness. Others for the time you walked away. You are a villain in someone's story, a hero in another's. And to most, you're just a passing thought, a name they once knew."
Watts continued, "You don't exist as one person, but as countless versions of yourself, shaped by fleeting moments and personal perceptions. And here's what's unsettling: you will never truly know yourself the way others do. You will never hear your own laughter the way someone else does. You will never see the way your absence lingers in a room you used to fill. To yourself, you are just you. But in reality, you are a thousand different stories, none of which you will ever get to read."
Slater praised the writer's words in the caption of her Instagram Reel, writing, "You’re a thousand different stories 🌱 Everyone will have one about you. You don’t need to read them. Just love these words by Alan Watts."
Emma Slater and Alan Bersten's Relationship
The dancer made headlines this spring when she confirmed her relationship with Dancing With the Stars costar Alan Bersten. The duo hard-launched during the competition series' live tour in April when they shared a kiss on stage. Since then, the couple has packed on the PDA on social media with sweet dance videos and photos together, including a recent tubing excursion on July 28.