Emma Stone Debuts New Pixie Hair Cut at 2025 Golden Globes: Photo

emma st one debuted new pixie hair cut golden globes
Source: CBS

Emma Stone debuted a new pixie haircut after there were rumors of the actress shaving her head for a role.

Jan. 5 2025, Published 10:08 p.m. ET

Emma Stone revealed her new pixie haircut at the 2025 Golden Globes, but the hairstyle received mixed reviews from fans.

emma stone debuted new pixie hair cut golden globes
Source: MEGA

Emma Stone is known for her signature red hair.

"Emma Stone is giving Mia Farrow in Rosemary's Baby I LOVE," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"WHY DID EMMA STONE CUT HER HAIR?" another user asked.

emma stone debuted new pixie hair cut golden globes
Source: MEGA

Emma Stone's pixie cut reminded one fan of Mia Farrow in 'Rosemary's Baby.'

Last October, rumors swirled that Stone shaved her head to film Bugonia, as the actress was seen in New York wearing a hat.

"I was wondering if we were going to see a bald-headed Emma Stone since she shaved her head for Robert Eggers new movie, but I love this pixie cut, and this dress is equally stunning," one person pointed out.

emma stone debuted new pixie hair cut golden globes
Source: MEGA

Emma Stone suffered a wardrobe malfunction right before accepting her 2024 Oscar.

Stone's commitment to her craft has been acknowledged at the Golden Globes and Oscars, but the producer's special moment at the 2024 Oscars was disrupted by a wardrobe malfunction. OK! previously reported Stone's dress ripped during the ceremony.

"Oh no my dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" the actress, 36, began, referring to Ryan Gosling's iconic performance. "My voice is also a little gone. The woman on this stage — you're all incredible. The woman in this category. Sandra [Hüller], Lily [Gladstone], Carey [Mulligan], Annette [Bening] — I share this with you, I am in awe of you. It's an honor to do this all together."

“The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot — that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, 'Please take yourself out of it,'" the red-headed beauty continued. “And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”

She also thanked her loved ones, including her 3-year-old daughter. “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl," she passionately said.

"Don't look at the back of my dress!" she concluded before exiting the stage.

emma stone debuted new pixie hair cut golden globes
Source: MEGA

Emma Stone begged viewers to not 'look' at her dress during the 2024 Oscars.

Stone accepted her 2024 Oscar for her role in Poor Things, a film about a woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist who runs off with a lawyer across the world.

“It’s the idea of not living with that self-judgment or shame … or the social contracts that you make as a child growing up. And part of the nature of anxiety is that you’re always watching yourself. In some ways — this is horrible to say — it’s a very selfish condition to have. Not to insult other people with anxiety — I still have it — but it’s because you’re thinking about yourself a lot. You’re thinking about, ‘What’s going to happen to me? What have I said? What have I done?’ Whereas Bella’s way of approaching the world, it’s just about experience. It’s just about how she feels about things," she told Variety when discussing her character.

