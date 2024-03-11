'Don't Look at the Back of My Dress!': Emma Stone Fights Back Tears as She Has a Wardrobe Malfunction at 2024 Oscars

"Oh no my dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" the actress, 35, began, referring to Ryan Gosling's epic performance earlier in the night. "My voice is also a little gone. The woman on this stage — you're all incredible. The woman in this category. Sandra [Hüller], Lily [Gladstone], Carey [Mulligan], Annette [Bening] — I share this with you, I am in awe of you. It's an honor to do this all together."

“The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot — that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, please take yourself out of it,” the red-headed beauty continued. “And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”