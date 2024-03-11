'Don't Look at the Back of My Dress!': Emma Stone Fights Back Tears as She Has a Wardrobe Malfunction at 2024 Oscars
Oh no! During Emma Stone's big moment, in which she won Best Actress for Poor Things during the Sunday, March 10, Oscars ceremony, she fought back tears when her dress seemed to rip.
"Oh no my dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" the actress, 35, began, referring to Ryan Gosling's epic performance earlier in the night. "My voice is also a little gone. The woman on this stage — you're all incredible. The woman in this category. Sandra [Hüller], Lily [Gladstone], Carey [Mulligan], Annette [Bening] — I share this with you, I am in awe of you. It's an honor to do this all together."
“The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot — that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, please take yourself out of it,” the red-headed beauty continued. “And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”
Stone then gave a shout-out to everyone who worked on Poor Things. "I am so deeply honored to share this with every crew member, every person who poured their love and care into this. I am forever thankful for you. Thank you, Yorgos, for inviting all of us to be members of this team. Thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter," she shared.
Before signing off, she said, "I know I have to wrap up, but I want to shout-out my mom, dad, my husband, Dave.
She also thanked her family, including 3-year-old daughter. “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl," she gushed.
"Don't look at the back of my dress!" she concluded before leaving the stage.
Poor Things features a young woman, brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, who runs off with a lawyer across the world.
“It’s the idea of not living with that self-judgment or shame … or the social contracts that you make as a child growing up. And part of the nature of anxiety is that you’re always watching yourself. In some ways — this is horrible to say — it’s a very selfish condition to have. Not to insult other people with anxiety — I still have it — but it’s because you’re thinking about yourself a lot. You’re thinking about, ‘What’s going to happen to me? What have I said? What have I done?’ Whereas Bella’s way of approaching the world, it’s just about experience. It’s just about how she feels about things," she told Variety of her character.