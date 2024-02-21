OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Emma Stone
OK LogoNEWS

'What a Dope': Emma Stone Regrets Making a Joke About 'A-------' Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

emma stone regrets taylor swift joke
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 21 2024, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

After Emma Stone made a joke about her bestie Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes, she immediately regretted it.

At the awards ceremony, the actress, 35, won for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Poor Things when she was asked about the pop star, 34, who had been cheering loudly for her.

Article continues below advertisement

“What an a-------, am I right?" the red-headed beauty joked. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an a--------.”

Though most people knew she was just kidding around, a few Switfties weren't too happy with the remarks.

emma stone regrets taylor swift joke
Source: mega

Emma Stone won an award at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Article continues below advertisement

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again, because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context," the Easy A alum told Variety. “What a dope.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Superbad lead and the "Cruel Summer" songstress first met at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards.

“I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear,” Stone told MTV News in April 2010. “And then we started talking and hanging out.”

Article continues below advertisement
emma stone regrets taylor swift joke
Source: mega

Taylor Swift was also in attendance at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, the blonde beauty released a bonus song from Fearless (Taylor's Version) called "When Emma Falls in Love," and people speculated the song had to do with Stone herself.

Fans thought the tune is about Stone and Andrew Garfield, who met in 2010 and dated until 2015. Swift sings, "When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong / She waits and takes her time / 'Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it's gonna rain."

Article continues below advertisement

When asked what she thought about the rumors, the mom-of-one played coy while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

"Oh. You would have to ask her," she replied.

MORE ON:
Emma Stone
Article continues below advertisement
emma stone regrets taylor swift joke
Source: mega

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift have been friends for two decades.

Article continues below advertisement

In the chorus, Swift sings, “To tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her,” which led listeners to think about a 2011 interview where Swift admitted she would want to be Stone "for a day."

“She’s one of my really, really good friends and she’s so funny,” Swift said at the time. “If I could be that funny for a day that would be amazing, so I would be Emma.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
emma stone regrets taylor swift joke
Source: mega

Emma Stone jokingly called the singer an 'a-------.'

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Stone also chatted about how it's been amazing to watch her pal while on The Eras Tour.

“What was very special about the first night of her tour was I had no idea what to expect, obviously, because it was night one,” Stone said. “It was a bunch of lovely things all come together, and it was incredible to see.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.