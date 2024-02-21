'What a Dope': Emma Stone Regrets Making a Joke About 'A-------' Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
After Emma Stone made a joke about her bestie Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes, she immediately regretted it.
At the awards ceremony, the actress, 35, won for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Poor Things when she was asked about the pop star, 34, who had been cheering loudly for her.
“What an a-------, am I right?" the red-headed beauty joked. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an a--------.”
Though most people knew she was just kidding around, a few Switfties weren't too happy with the remarks.
The Superbad lead and the "Cruel Summer" songstress first met at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards.
“I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear,” Stone told MTV News in April 2010. “And then we started talking and hanging out.”
Last year, the blonde beauty released a bonus song from Fearless (Taylor's Version) called "When Emma Falls in Love," and people speculated the song had to do with Stone herself.
Fans thought the tune is about Stone and Andrew Garfield, who met in 2010 and dated until 2015. Swift sings, "When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong / She waits and takes her time / 'Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it's gonna rain."
When asked what she thought about the rumors, the mom-of-one played coy while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.
"Oh. You would have to ask her," she replied.
- Emma Watson Declines Selfie Request At Taylor Swift Concert, Fan Insists Actress Was Still 'So Nice'
- Gal Pals for Life! Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Cutest BFF Moments: Photos
- Karlie Kloss' Appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Meant a Lot' to the Singer After Yearslong Feud: 'They Have Been Talking Since'
In the chorus, Swift sings, “To tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her,” which led listeners to think about a 2011 interview where Swift admitted she would want to be Stone "for a day."
“She’s one of my really, really good friends and she’s so funny,” Swift said at the time. “If I could be that funny for a day that would be amazing, so I would be Emma.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Stone also chatted about how it's been amazing to watch her pal while on The Eras Tour.
“What was very special about the first night of her tour was I had no idea what to expect, obviously, because it was night one,” Stone said. “It was a bunch of lovely things all come together, and it was incredible to see.”