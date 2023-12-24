Taylor Swift 'Feels Like She's on Top of the World With Her Tour, New Romance and Besties': 'She's Never Been Happier'
Taylor Swift’s best era yet?
According to a source, the pop sensation — who just turned 34 — is overjoyed by her extremely successful year.
“Taylor feels like she’s on top of the world with her tour, her new romance and her besties,” they spilled. “She’s never been happier.”
In honor of her 34th birthday, Swift was spotted having the time of her life with besties Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid among many other famous friends.
The fun night out began at Freemans restaurant in Manhattan’s trendy Lower East Side and moved to NYC’s hottest club The Box, where Miles Teller, his wife, Keleigh Sperry, and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski were also spotted.
On the big night, the birthday girl wore a $2,335 Clio Peppiatt minidress and platform black heels along with a faux fur shrug.
“She loves having a squad again,” the insider shared. “A girl needs her friends.”
However, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was not seen at the celebration, as he was stuck in Missouri for a mandatory NFL practice. Despite not being able to attend, a huge bouquet of flowers showed up to Swift’s apartment on the morning of her birthday and were speculated to have been from the athlete.
“He’s so thoughtful,” the source dished. “Taylor likes that.”
As OK! previously reported, on Sunday, December 17, Swift was spotted at the Chiefs vs. Patriots game in Gillette Stadium, where she was booed by angry New England fans.
On the Wednesday, December 20, episode of Kelce and brother Jason Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast, the tight end defended his woman from the haters.
“They showed Taylor at the game,” Travis began. “You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors."
“Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” he added. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”
"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing. But for the most part, everyone was f-------- screaming their tail off for her," he explained, noting he was "trying to keep it cool" and not "show [his] cards."
“It was fun, man. … Taylor’s on record saying that stadium was one of the funnest that she’s played at. So for them to show her, shout-out to the Patriots for doing that," Travis continued.
He then gave a nod to Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, for wearing a "swaggy vintage" Chiefs sweater to the game.
“Mr. Swift [was] in full Chiefs gear,” Travis said. “It’s kind of looking real nice on him. … He’s rocking it. And he seems to be enjoying himself.”
