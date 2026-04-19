Emma Stone's Transformation in Before and After Photos Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors
April 19 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
2006
Emma Stone has been the definition of a Hollywood "It Girl" since day one.
Marking one of her earliest public appearances, she stepped out at the Replay brand launch party in a classic white tank top and jeans, wearing her long hair sleek with subtle waves at the ends.
2007
The Superbad actress gave main character energy when she made an appearance at the FOX TCA Press Tour.
2008
The Hollywood darling stunned in a vibrant pink and red dress at the 5th Annual Candies Foundation "Event to Prevent" Benefit. She completed the look with light-colored high heels.
2009
In 2009, Stone attended the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past premiere in a strapless, black minidress that matched her pumps.
2010
Girl next door! Sporting an all-black ensemble, Stone served stunning visuals and elegance at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
2011
For the 2011 Orange British Academy Film Awards, Stone slipped into a one-shoulder gown with a floor-length skirt. It featured a belt that cinched at the waist, highlighting her figure.
2012
The Zombieland actress had an almost mythical, goddess-like aura at the 13th Annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe after-party, arriving in a two-tone flowing gown with a plunging V-neckline.
2013
A living Barbie doll? Stone made the night hers at the Gangster Squad premiere, parading her strapless dress that enhanced her porcelain-like complexion.
2014
For the world premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Stone made a stylish entrance in a floor-length yellow Atelier Versace gown adorned with Swarovski crystal detailing along the waistband and shoulders.
2015
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The Cruella actress embraced elegance in a red embellished dress paired with high heels at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
2016
Stone was ready to move and groove in a pink and green floral dress at the La La Land premiere and photo call ahead of the Venice Film Festival.
2017
Stone emerged in a gold column gown by Givenchy on the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards.
2018
Forget the gowns and dresses! The Poor Things star opted for a burgundy jacket and black trousers for the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
2019
Stone made waves upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.
2022
The mom-of-one flaunted her natural beauty during a press conference for Bleat in Athens, Greece.
2023
Stone unleashed her bolder side in a plunging yellow Louis Vuitton dress at the New York premiere of Poor Things.
2024
Making an appearance at the 14th Governors Awards, Stone came through in a show-stopping pink dress from Fendi's Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection.
2025
The Birdman star stepped out and raised the bar instantly at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards, donning a black sculptural vest, green mini skirt and black leather pumps.
That same year, she sparked plastic surgery rumors due to a more youthful appearance.
"Due to the decrease in excess skin in the upper eyelids, it appears that she had an upper blepharoplasty (eyelid lift)," plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally said. "With this, the tail of her eyebrows is a touch higher, which can be achieved with a brow pexy through that blepharoplasty incision."
He explained, "Her cheeks look lifted and her nasolabial folds look softened without appearing fuller, so I don't think it's filler or fat grafting to the cheeks, which is very common. I think she had a midface lift, which can be achieved through an incision from inside of the lower eyelid, which, based, on her age and photos, she was a good candidate for."
2026
Stone almost shut down the 98th Oscars with her breathtaking silver dress, defined by its open back, a plunging scooped neckline and whisper-thin micro sleeves.