Emma Stone's Transformation in Before and After Photos Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

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2006

Source: MEGA Emma Stone remains one of Hollywood's most beautiful stars.

Emma Stone has been the definition of a Hollywood "It Girl" since day one. Marking one of her earliest public appearances, she stepped out at the Replay brand launch party in a classic white tank top and jeans, wearing her long hair sleek with subtle waves at the ends.

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2007

Source: MEGA She reignited plastic surgery rumors in 2025.

The Superbad actress gave main character energy when she made an appearance at the FOX TCA Press Tour.

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2008

Source: MEGA She was spotted with an unrecognizable look ahead of the Paris Fashion Week in 2025.

The Hollywood darling stunned in a vibrant pink and red dress at the 5th Annual Candies Foundation "Event to Prevent" Benefit. She completed the look with light-colored high heels.

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2009

Source: MEGA A plastic surgeon suggested Emma Stone may have had an eyelid lift and filler to achieve a more youthful appearance.

In 2009, Stone attended the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past premiere in a strapless, black minidress that matched her pumps.

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2010

Source: MEGA Fans also suspected she may have undergone plastic surgery.

Girl next door! Sporting an all-black ensemble, Stone served stunning visuals and elegance at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

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2011

Source: MEGA Emma Stone has not publicly spoken about the plastic surgery buzz.

For the 2011 Orange British Academy Film Awards, Stone slipped into a one-shoulder gown with a floor-length skirt. It featured a belt that cinched at the waist, highlighting her figure.

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2012

Source: MEGA Emma Stone previously opened up about the pressure to maintain a slim figure while working in the industry.

The Zombieland actress had an almost mythical, goddess-like aura at the 13th Annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe after-party, arriving in a two-tone flowing gown with a plunging V-neckline.

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2013

Source: MEGA She said she also has body issues, noting she 'wouldn't be a human' if she didn't.

A living Barbie doll? Stone made the night hers at the Gangster Squad premiere, parading her strapless dress that enhanced her porcelain-like complexion.

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2014

Source: MEGA She has also debuted different hairstyles over the years.

For the world premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Stone made a stylish entrance in a floor-length yellow Atelier Versace gown adorned with Swarovski crystal detailing along the waistband and shoulders.

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2015

Source: MEGA She notably shaved her head for her role in 'Bugonia.'

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The Cruella actress embraced elegance in a red embellished dress paired with high heels at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

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2016

Source: MEGA Emma Stone reportedly became emotional before the hair transformation.

Stone was ready to move and groove in a pink and green floral dress at the La La Land premiere and photo call ahead of the Venice Film Festival.

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2017

Source: MEGA Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, met on the set of 'Saturday Night Live.'

Stone emerged in a gold column gown by Givenchy on the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards.

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2018

Source: MEGA They announced their engagement in 2019.

Forget the gowns and dresses! The Poor Things star opted for a burgundy jacket and black trousers for the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

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2019

Source: MEGA Emma Stone and Dave McCary exchanged vows in September 2020.

Stone made waves upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

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2022

Source: MEGA The couple welcomed their first child in March 2021.

The mom-of-one flaunted her natural beauty during a press conference for Bleat in Athens, Greece.

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2023

Source: MEGA Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence's kids 'get along so well.'

Stone unleashed her bolder side in a plunging yellow Louis Vuitton dress at the New York premiere of Poor Things.

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2024

Source: MEGA She previously dated Andrew Garfield and Kieran Culkin.

Making an appearance at the 14th Governors Awards, Stone came through in a show-stopping pink dress from Fendi's Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection.

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2025

Source: MEGA Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have remained on good terms since their split.

The Birdman star stepped out and raised the bar instantly at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards, donning a black sculptural vest, green mini skirt and black leather pumps. That same year, she sparked plastic surgery rumors due to a more youthful appearance. "Due to the decrease in excess skin in the upper eyelids, it appears that she had an upper blepharoplasty (eyelid lift)," plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally said. "With this, the tail of her eyebrows is a touch higher, which can be achieved with a brow pexy through that blepharoplasty incision." He explained, "Her cheeks look lifted and her nasolabial folds look softened without appearing fuller, so I don't think it's filler or fat grafting to the cheeks, which is very common. I think she had a midface lift, which can be achieved through an incision from inside of the lower eyelid, which, based, on her age and photos, she was a good candidate for."

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2026

Source: MEGA She stood out on the Oscars 2026 red carpet in a shimmering gown.