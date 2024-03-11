Emma Stone Gets Emotional After Missing 'Poor Things' Win at the 2024 Oscars: Watch
Emma Stone got caught up behind the scenes!
The La La Land actress appeared to be moved to tears after losing track of the time and being unable to watch Poor Things win its second Oscar of the night.
In a viral video, Stone is talking with another actor when she turns around and notices the award that's being presented on a television screen behind her. She immediately becomes emotional as she seems to apologize to her friend and rushes away toward the screen.
A separate video showed her appearing to be in tears as she watched the crew accept the Oscar and give their speech.
The popular drama earned a whopping 11 nominations and has taken home a win for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design so far.
Fans took to social media to comment on the sweet moment. One user penned, "She realized she was missing Nadia Stacey winning best makeup and hair for Poor Things!" and a second chimed in, "SHE IS ME" and a third added, "THE WAY SHE RUNS LOOOL."
Poor Things has been taking this award season by storm! Stone played the role of Bella Baxter in the critically acclaimed Yorgos Lanthimos film that centers around a woman who is resurrected by a mad scientist after she dies by suicide.
It also stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott and Kathryn Hunter.
Stone's viral moment comes after she angered Swifties for a joke she made earlier this year at the 2024 Golden Globes after winning Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. The "Mine" singer cheered her heart out for her best friend as she took home the win.
When Stone was asked about her later in the night, the Easy A star replied, "What an a-------, am I right? I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an a--------."
However, after sparking backlash from Swift fans, Stone admitted the meaning of her joke had been skewed and she probably shouldn't have said it in that setting.
"I definitely won’t make a joke like that again, because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context," she said at the time. "What a dope."