Epstein Victim Who Voted for Donald Trump Blasts President Over Missing Files: 'We're Not Going to Get Justice'
March 26 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
Jena-Lisa Jones, who claimed she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein at 14, appeared to regret voting for Donald Trump in 2024, saying she still hasn't seen justice.
Jones originally had "hope" that Trump, 79, would finally bring resolution to Epstein survivors during an appearance on "The Shadow Sessions" podcast on Thursday, March 26.
Epstein Victim Blasted Donald Trump's Re-Election
“Trump ran his whole freakin’ election on the release of these freakin’ files,” she told host Hiba Balfaqih. “And it sparked it back all up again, gave us hope, gave me hope at least. He runs his campaign on this, and he runs it really, really hard to the point that a lot of us voted for him."
Jones wanted her "day in court," which she said was taken away from her following Epstein's death behind bars in 2019, turning the case "into a circus show." Epstein died by suicide as he awaited trial on s-- trafficking charges.
The Trump Administration Faced Backlash Over Epstein Files
Jones previously lobbied for the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed in November 2025, urging Congress to release all evidence related to the disgraced financier.
The Trump Administration – along with the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation – has faced backlash for not releasing the entirety of the files. The DOJ claimed that all relevant files have been made public unless they were "duplicates, privileged, or part of an ongoing federal investigation."
“As soon as he gets in, we started pushing for the release of the files, and now it’s a ‘Democratic hoax,'" she said of Trump in the interview.
- 'The Cover-Up Is So Brazen': Trump Administration Accused of 'Breaking the Law' With 'Sloppy' Release of Epstein Files
- Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Demand 'Accountability' as They Speak Out About His Abuse in Heartbreaking New Interview
- Jeffrey Epstein Told 16-Year-Old Girl to Strip and Massage Him as He Was on Speaker Phone With Donald Trump During Alleged Attack
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Jeffrey Epstein Victim Worries She Won't Get Justice
“I haven’t seen my files in there, and I know that they have files, because I did speak with the FBI,” Jones claimed during the interview. “I did work with the FBI. I mean, I texted the FBI the day he died.”
When asked about her biggest fears today, she replied, "That we’re not going to get justice in all of this and take down the bad people.”
The DOJ Responded to Claims of Missing Files
The DOJ responded to the claims of the missing files, claiming the interviews are not searchable online due to redactions.
"We suspect she is having trouble locating victim statements via the Epstein Library because we redacted victim PII [personally identifiable information]," they said in a statement to a news outlet.