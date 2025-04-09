or
Eric André Says He Was 'Intimidated' by Madonna’s 'Flirty' DMs

photo of Eric Andre and Madonna
Source: mega

Eric André shockingly curbed Madonna when she got 'flirty' with him.

By:

April 9 2025, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Comedian Eric André revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that Madonna slid into his DMs after he mooned the audience at her Los Angeles performance in March.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, April 7, a photo of André’s bare butt appeared on the screen, leading him to explain what it was all about.

“We judged a segment at her show at the Kia Forum and I hopped up on stage,” the comedian recalled. “Madonna has a bit of a crush on me, not to brag.”

eric andre intimidated singer madonna flirty dm
Source: @jimmykimmellive/YouTube

Eric André revealed Madonna recently slid into his DMs.

Kimmel, curious about their backstory, asked the comedian for more information — which is when André dished on just how close he and the pop star are.

“She slid in my DMs,” he confessed.

The show’s host responded with shock, “Did she really, are you kidding me?”

As the audience laughed, André, 42, continued to explain what exactly went down in the DMs with the 66-year-old “Vogue” singer. “I don't want to put her on Front Street, but you know, there was a little bit of chemistry between us. It was some flirtation,” the comedian detailed.

comedian eric andre intimidated singer madonna flirty dms
Source: @jimmykimmellive/YouTube

Eric André's sister tried to get him to continue his flirty DMs with the pop icon.

Despite the spark, André said he didn’t try to pursue the pop icon. “I am way too intimidated by Madonna, that’s the queen — the queen of pop,” he spilled. “You can’t just waltz in there.”

He went on to explain how Madonna’s previous relationship with rapper 2Pac was the nail in the coffin for why he couldn’t bring his “A game.”

“You got to come in with roses, you gotta play Boyz II Men, you gotta drip chocolate candles. There needs to be romance… She slept with 2Pac and [Jean-Michel] Basquiat, you gotta bring your A game,” André told Kimmel.

eric andre intimidated madonna flirty dm
Source: mega

The comedian said he is 'too shy' to pursue Madonna.

Though the comedian’s sister tried to get him to see his flirtation with Madonna through, he admitted he was too reserved to make a move.

“My sister called me, and she goes, 'You need to bang Madonna, and I'm not taking no as an answer,' and she hung up on me. But I’m too shy, I’m a shy guy,” André confessed.

eric andre intimidated madonna flirty dms
Source: mega

Eric André promised the audience he would have s-- with Madonna.

Before the segment was over, Kimmel asked the comedian if his chance with Madonna was “over” or just getting started.

André answered with a promise to those in the crowd: “F--- it! Tonight I will guarantee this audience, I will have s-- with Madonna on this table while Jimmy watches!” he shouted as he slammed his hand on Kimmel’s desk.

