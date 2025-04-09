Eric André Says He Was 'Intimidated' by Madonna’s 'Flirty' DMs

Comedian Eric André revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that Madonna slid into his DMs after he mooned the audience at her Los Angeles performance in March.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, April 7, a photo of André’s bare butt appeared on the screen, leading him to explain what it was all about.

“We judged a segment at her show at the Kia Forum and I hopped up on stage,” the comedian recalled. “Madonna has a bit of a crush on me, not to brag.”