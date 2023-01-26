Emily Ratajkowski & New Flame Eric André Pack On The PDA During Romantic Trip To Cayman Islands
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André could not keep their lips off each other!
On Wednesday, January 25, the model and the comedian were spotted soaking up the sun in the Cayman Islands and heavily packing on the PDA less than a month after they were first spotted together.
Ratajkowski, who showed off her toned figure in a bikini, which she paired with a trendy bucket hat, leaned in to wrap her arms around and plant a kiss on André, who looked ready for the water in a pair of swim trunks, while they sat in lounge chairs on the beach.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CAUGHT MAKING OUT WITH ARTIST JACK GREER DESPITE RUMORED ROMANCE WITH PETE DAVIDSON
“Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting. He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh,” an eyewitness source revealed.
However, the alleged pair may not be the next Hollywood power couple. According to onlookers, their vibe together seemed more like flirtatious pals than the next great love story. "It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation … They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together," the insider spilled.
The My Body author and the funny man were first seen stepping out together on January 7 in New York City while dining at the trendy hotspot Sakagura. The duo looked cozy as they were laughing and walking arm-in-arm as they made their way out of the eatery.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI IS ON DATING APPS AFTER SPLIT FROM SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD, MODEL DECLARES SHE 'NEEDS NORMAL GUYS'
Since Ratajkowski split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear McClard last summer, the brunette beauty has run through a roster of men — including Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt. However, she recently revealed her intuition may be off when it comes to attracting the right kind of guys.
“I said to my girlfriend, ‘I feel like I attract the worst men,’” she explained during an episode of her "High Low with EmRata" podcast. “They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re special. You’ve done it.’ And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated."
Page Six spoke to the eyewitness who saw Ratajkowski and André on the beach.