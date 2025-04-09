Hot Pics! Madonna's Boldest Looks

After canceling the show several times, Madonna formally kicked off her highly anticipated The Celebration Tour in London in October 2023. One of her daring outfits included a red and black lace-trimmed dress, black stockings and a blindfold. She completed her sultry look with thigh-high boots.

"I'm pretty d--- surprised I made it this far," the "Like a Virgin" singer told her 80,000 fans that packed into the O2 Arena that night. "And I mean that on many levels."