Hot Pics! Madonna's Boldest Looks

Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna proves that age is just a number as she frequently showcases her ample assets and curves in her sizzling photos!

April 9 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Woman in Red

Source: MEGA

Madonna delayed her Celebration Tour due to a near-death experience.

After canceling the show several times, Madonna formally kicked off her highly anticipated The Celebration Tour in London in October 2023. One of her daring outfits included a red and black lace-trimmed dress, black stockings and a blindfold. She completed her sultry look with thigh-high boots.

"I'm pretty d--- surprised I made it this far," the "Like a Virgin" singer told her 80,000 fans that packed into the O2 Arena that night. "And I mean that on many levels."

Madonna Can Rock Any Outfit

Source: MEGA

Madonna delivered an electrifying performance while sporting the stunning outfit.

Known for her boundary-pushing outfits, Madonna showed off her singing and dancing skills while rocking a black bodysuit embellished with silver details and fringes. She amped up her look with fishnet stockings and black heels.

She Served Her Visuals

Source: MEGA

She exhibited her beauty in a long black dress.

At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, the "Material Girl" songstress stunned in a floor-length dress with white and gold designs. She topped off her outfit with a headpiece, a layered necklace and stacks of bracelets.

Madonna Captured Fans' Hearts

Source: MEGA

Madonna launched her career in the early 1980s.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show in 1987, Madonna showed off her curves in a black strapless bustier top with a lace design. The formfitting outfit enhanced her bosom, leaving little to the imagination.

She's a Wardrobe Icon

Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna effortlessly modeled her blazer on the Instagram update.

To celebrate Trans Visibility Day and the 40th anniversary of Desperately Seeking Susan on March 31, Madonna uploaded a photoset that showed her donning a stylish collared shirt and a black tie. She complemented her look with an oversized blazer with a patterned lining and sunglasses.

"We celebrated this weekend by attending a fashion show called, MOTHER -DAUGHTER-HOLY SPIRIT!! All money raised will go to the Trans Justice Funding Project! Thank you, to All for showing up 🎉🥳🙌🏻🌸🩷🩵🩶🤍," she captioned the post.

Madonna

Age-Defying Beauty

Source: @madonna/Instagram

She thanked everyone who showed up and helped raise awareness for Raising Malawi.

Madonna shared a thirst trap while expressing gratitude to everyone who supported Raising Malawi's event on March 11. In the photo, the blonde beauty put on a busty display in a low-cut top and a black blazer.

She added a sultry touch by wearing a full face of makeup.

Madonna Exuded Beauty

Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna displayed her unmatched elegance at her Oscars 2025 after-party.

The 66-year-old Queen of Pop became a showstopper at her Oscars 2025 after-party, posing in a black lace dress with a corset-style bodice and a white belt.

She wrote in the caption, "Throwing an Oscar party every year with my manager is challenging, stressful and time-consuming. But we always pull it off in the end. I got to spend time with people that I love and admire !!"

"Highlight for me was sitting next to JACQUES AUDIARD the director of Emilia Pérez, my favorite film this year!!! (Holding his Oscar) And watching Lil Wayne perform!!!🎉🥂⭐️🍣🇯🇵🈲🎎♥️," Madonna continued.

Bold and Beautiful

Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna exposed some skin in the photos.

In February, Madonna dropped eye-popping photos of herself, nearly spilling everything out of a black lace-trimmed bustier. In another snap, she displayed her front assets in a cleavage-enhancing top and a black undergarment.

"When I was a child my mother died. I became fascinated with cemeteries. I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again," she wrote in the caption. "As life went on I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as a kind of doorway to eternal life."

She Almost Bared It All

Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna turned up the heat in topless snapshots.

Madonna flashed some skin for her fans in an August 2024 post, as she posed topless in front of the camera.

"Hot Fun in The Summer Time………🔥," she captioned the carousel of photos.

A Revealing Moment

Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna sizzled in the since-deleted Instagram post.

Madonna was "all dressed up and nowhere to go" in a series of since-deleted sultry selfies weeks after her hospitalization.

"But Soon, Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you. #celebrationtour," she added in the caption.

