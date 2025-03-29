Madonna Leaves Fans Puzzled as She Shows Off Her Diamond Grill While on the Toilet: 'Posting a TikTok on the Stall'
Madonna had her fans in a tizzy after she posted a TikTok straight from the bathroom. In a post from Thursday, March 27, the “Material Girl” singer could be seen sitting on the toilet.
With full glam, Madonna pointed to her mouth, emphasizing what was to come next. She then smiled, revealing her diamond grill. The flashy jewels covered her top teeth and included one royal blue lapis on her front tooth.
With That Mexican OT’s song “Hardest Ese Ever” playing, she began to rap its lyrics: “I got twenty-one bullets inside of this clip, and I'm ready to unload this b——.”
Madonna’s TikTok video is part of a viral trend where social media users show off their grills and lip-sync to the popular rap song.
Her post garnered over 29 million views and 4.7 million likes. Fans of the pop icon were impressed by her TikTok and found it humorous how she posted while sitting on the toilet.
“Not Madonna posting a TikTok on the stall. I’m dying,” one viewer wrote.
“Nobody [is] talking about how Madonna is on the toilet and on our FYP,” said another.
- Madonna Dances Around In Bra, Looks Unrecognizable In Videos Fans Call 'Dark & Concerning'
- Plastic Surgeon Weighs In On Madonna's Unrecognizable Look, See The Icon's Drastically Changing Face Over The Years: Photos
- Madonna Uses A Cartoon-Like Filter To Record Bizarre Video, Declares She Looks 'Really, Really Cute' — Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Others found her video “legendary,” saying the 66-year-old singer could do no wrong.
“A baddie can never retire,” wrote one.
“Madonna is a legend, always reinventing. Haters stay mad, she stays iconic,” added another.
“Madonna doing this goes unfathomably hard,” said a third.
The singer isn’t new to sporting sparkling mouth accessories, either. The elaborate grill featured in her TikTok video was actually something she bought for herself in 2022 as a 64th birthday gift.
At the time, she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she was shocked to know people didn’t like her collection of grills.
“People have a problem with my grills, I don’t know why. I just like the way it looks — it’s mouth jewelry — and I have really ugly teeth,” she said.
As for what’s next for Madonna, she plans to re-release her sixth studio album, Bedtime Stories. The album originally debuted in 1994 and featured two No. 3 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.