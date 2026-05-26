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Eric Clapton Cuts Concert Short After Audience Incident

photo of Eric Clapton
Source: MEGA

Eric Clapton cut his Madrid concert short after reportedly being struck by a thrown object.

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May 26 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Eric Clapton abruptly ended his concert on May 7 at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, Spain, after an object was thrown from the audience. According to eyewitness accounts and fan-captured video, the legendary guitarist was struck by what appeared to be a vinyl record mid-performance.

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image of Eric Clapton abruptly ended his concert in Madrid after an audience member reportedly threw a vinyl record that struck the legendary guitarist during his performance.
Source: MEGA

Eric Clapton abruptly ended his concert in Madrid after an audience member reportedly threw a vinyl record that struck the legendary guitarist during his performance.

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The footage shows Clapton, 81, pausing momentarily after being hit while he had just completed his song “Cocaine.”

Instead of proceeding with the encore performance of “Before You Accuse Me,” Clapton left the stage, surprising many fans who had come to see the iconic musician.

Reports indicate that Clapton did not sustain any injuries from the incident, and he continued his tour with a performance scheduled in Barcelona on May 10.

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image of Fan-recorded footage showed Clapton pausing after finishing his song 'Cocaine' before unexpectedly leaving the stage instead of performing his planned encore.
Source: MEGA

Fan-recorded footage showed Clapton pausing after finishing his song 'Cocaine' before unexpectedly leaving the stage instead of performing his planned encore.

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This incident is not an isolated occurrence in the music industry. Concert-goers have displayed concerning behavior in recent years, leading to various artists experiencing similar situations.

For instance, Bebe Rexha sustained a black eye when a fan threw a phone at her, and Kelsea Ballerini was hit by an object while performing.

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image of Although the incident shocked concertgoers, reports later confirmed that the 81-year-old musician was not injured.
Source: MEGA

Although the incident shocked concertgoers, reports later confirmed that the 81-year-old musician was not injured.

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In 2023, other incidents included Nick Jonas fleeing the stage due to a laser pointer and Billie Eilish being struck in the face with a bracelet.

This trend raises questions about the safety of artists during live performances and whether fans understand the implications of their actions.

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image of Eric Clapton’s sudden exit reignited conversations about artist safety at live performances.
Source: MEGA

Eric Clapton’s sudden exit reignited conversations about artist safety at live performances.

Clapton’s European tour, which began in April, will conclude with shows in Germany from May 13 to May 17. Following a one-off performance in the U.K. in August, he will return to the United States for a series of concerts from September 6 to September 27.

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