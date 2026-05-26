Eric Clapton Cuts Concert Short After Audience Incident

Eric Clapton cut his Madrid concert short after reportedly being struck by a thrown object.

Eric Clapton abruptly ended his concert on May 7 at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, Spain, after an object was thrown from the audience. According to eyewitness accounts and fan-captured video, the legendary guitarist was struck by what appeared to be a vinyl record mid-performance.

Eric Clapton abruptly ended his concert in Madrid after an audience member reportedly threw a vinyl record that struck the legendary guitarist during his performance.

The footage shows Clapton, 81, pausing momentarily after being hit while he had just completed his song “Cocaine.”

Instead of proceeding with the encore performance of “Before You Accuse Me,” Clapton left the stage, surprising many fans who had come to see the iconic musician.

Reports indicate that Clapton did not sustain any injuries from the incident, and he continued his tour with a performance scheduled in Barcelona on May 10.