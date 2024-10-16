Nick Jonas Bolts Off Stage After Being Targeted by Laser Pointer at Jonas Brothers Concert
A Jonas Brothers concert in Prague took an unexpected turn on Tuesday, October 15, when Nick Jonas had to abruptly leave the stage after being targeted by a laser pointer.
The incident occurred during the band's performance at the O2 Arena, resulting in a brief interruption to the show.
Footage that quickly circulated on social media showing the 31-year-old singer making a "time out" gesture with his hands before rushing off stage.
“We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person,” a spokesperson for the arena stated to Variety. “The organizing service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance.”
A fan page of the Jonas Brothers, @jonasdailynews_, released an unofficial statement on Instagram, writing, “The Jonas Brothers had to briefly stop their show tonight in Prague when someone in the audience pointed a laser aimed at Nick. The person was removed from the venue and the show continued. I’m glad Nick and the rest of the best is safe.”
The unexpected disruption echoes other recent high-profile incidents at concerts this past year.
At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Vienna over the summer, a terrifying plot involving an ISIS-related threat was uncovered, as OK! previously reported. The plan involved a suspect who allegedly intended to carry out a murder-suicide attack outside the Ernst-Happel-Stadion.
Fortunately, authorities intervened, taking the suspects into custody before any harm could be done.
"He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made," shared Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, Head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, about the suspect's confession.
The "Cruel Summer" songstress, 34, previously spoke out after the concerts were axed.
"In summation We have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour. With it came the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for, new traditions in the show, and an entirely new era added in. It was a more hectic pace than we’d done before, and I’m so proud of my crew/fellow performers for being able to physically perform that show and build our massive stage, take it apart, and make magic with so few days in between for recovery and travel. They’re the most impressive people I know and I’m so lucky they gave The Eras Tour their time, their energy, and their expertise," she began via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21. "Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions."
"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together," she said of no one getting hurt. "I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows."