Eric Dane's Wife Rebecca Gayheart Calls 'Time' and 'Health' the 'Real Luxuries in Life' After Actor's Devastating ALS Diagnosis

The Grey's Anatomy alum, 52, shared his ALS diagnosis on Thursday, April 10, via a statement to People.

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he shared.

Dane isn't letting the condition sideline him, as he revealed, "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

The actor — who has appeared in both seasons of the HBO drama as the father of Jacob Elordi's character — will start filming Season 3 on Monday, April 14.