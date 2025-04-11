or
Eric Dane's Wife Rebecca Gayheart Calls 'Time' and 'Health' the 'Real Luxuries in Life' After Actor's Devastating ALS Diagnosis

Photo of Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane
Eric Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, subtly addressed her husband's ALS diagnosis one day after he shared his health update with fans.

By:

April 11 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

On Friday, April 11, the actress posted an excerpt from a book on her Instagram Story that highlighted "the real luxuries in life."

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart time health real luxuries life als diagnosis
Rebecca Gayheart posted about 'the real luxuries in life' after husband Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis.

The list included, "Time, health, a quiet mind, slow mornings, ability to travel, rest without guilt, a good night’s sleep, calm and 'boring' days, meaningful conversations, home-cooked meals, people you love, people who love you back."

The post was the only one the mom-of-two, 53, made since Dane's shocking reveal.

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart time health real luxuries life als diagnosis
The pair married in 2004 and share two daughters.

The Grey's Anatomy alum, 52, shared his ALS diagnosis on Thursday, April 10, via a statement to People.

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he shared.

Dane isn't letting the condition sideline him, as he revealed, "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

The actor — who has appeared in both seasons of the HBO drama as the father of Jacob Elordi's character — will start filming Season 3 on Monday, April 14.

Rebecca Gayheart

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart time health real luxuries life als diagnosis
Despite his diagnosis, the actor will soon be filming for Season 3 of 'Euphoria.'

Dane and Gayheart — who share daughters Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13 — have an up and down history, as after marrying in 2004, the actress filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

Since then, the two had been seen out together holding hands as the divorce loomed, but it wasn't until this past March that Gayheart reportedly filed to dismiss the divorce petition.

One day before the Hollywood heartthrob publicized his diagnosis, the mom-of-two touched on the dynamic of their relationship while attending a screening of the miniseries The Carters: Hurts To Love You.

"We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great co-parents," she gushed. "We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well."

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart time health real luxuries life als diagnosis
In March 2025, Gayheart filed to dismiss her 2018 divorce petition.

"I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success," the star explained. "We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."

