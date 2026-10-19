Eric Dane Took 'Everything on the Market' During 'Dark' Addiction in His Early Career, Posthumous Book Reveals: 'I Did Every Drug Imaginable'

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Eric Dane got candid about his history with addiction. The actor, who passed away from ALS earlier this year, opened up about a "dark period" of his life in his posthumous memoir, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments. "I call that my dark period. I auditioned for a few roles, got cast in some, but mainly I did drugs," he said of the stretch of time in his 20s before he got his big break in Hollywood. "I got high, I got stoned, I got wasted, I shot up, I freebased, I did every drug imaginable."

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'Every Painkiller on the Market'

Source: MEGA Eric Dane experimented with drugs during his early career.

Dane listed every drug he could remember doing during that rock-bottom period of his life in excerpts from his forthcoming book. "Here’s a partial list: booze, pot, acid. Heroin. Cocaine. Mushrooms. Mescaline. Crystal meth. Crack. Painkillers. Fistfuls of painkillers," he listed. "Buckets of painkillers. Vicodin, Percocet, OxyContin, you name it, everything on the market." "All the benzos. Xanax. Valium. All the muscle relaxers," he added. "All the uppers. Adderall. Ritalin. I don’t think there’s a drug I didn’t try."

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Source: MEGA Eric Dane almost gave up on acting before 'Grey's Anatomy.'

At that point, Dane had almost given up on acting before booking his role on Grey's Anatomy. While he had many happy memories from the set, the actor recalled simultaneously battling his addiction, as he went to rehab five times during his six seasons on the show. At the height of his fame, Dane relapsed again after herniating a cervical disc in his neck. He recalled his demeanor on set changing drastically as he settled back into old habits. "My body goes to s---. I drop to 170, my face caves in, my eyes cloud, I look gaunt; s---, I look like a drug addict," he explained. "You can tell. I can tell. My attitude on set changes. I’m no longer bubbly, the fun guy, a ringleader in laughs."

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'They Look Concerned'

Source: MEGA Eric Dane knew his cast members noticed his relapse.

"I don’t act out. I don’t throw tantrums or chairs. I go the other way. I bring everything inside. I dissolve. I go quiet. I stare off at nothing. I suffer," the dad-of-two continued. "I’m suffering without talking about it to anyone. I try not to come to work high — that’s my rule, my edict, my nonnegotiable promise to myself — but a couple of times, I can’t help it." Dane knew his fellow cast members were catching on to what was happening to his health. "I feel other members of the cast looking at me," he shared. "They’re my friends. My work family. No. My family. They don’t judge me. They don’t look angry. They look concerned. They look sad." Several times, the series' creator, Shonda Rhimes, pulled Dane aside on set, noticing that he was struggling, telling him she would "take care of him" if he needed a break.

Source: MEGA Eric Dane's addiction 'didn't help' him keep his television role.