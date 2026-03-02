'Grey's Anatomy' Star Eric Dane's Official Cause of Death Revealed Nearly 2 Weeks After His Sudden Passing

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane's cause of death has officially been revealed. The Grey's Anatomy star died of respiratory failure, per his death certificate obtained by an outlet on Monday, March 2. The underlying cause of death was ALS. Dane announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, and his health deteriorated quickly in his final days.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Eric Dane died at age 53.

Dane passed away on Thursday, February 19, at age 53. He left behind his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and kids Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," his family said in a statement following his death. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Dempsey Reveals Eric Dane Was 'Bedridden' in Final Days

Source: MEGA Eric Dane was diagnosed with ALS.

According to Dane's Grey's Anatomy costar Patrick Dempsey, the Euphoria actor really struggled with his ALS in the days leading up to his death. "I was corresponding with him, we were texting so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak," Dempsey said in a Friday, February 20, interview on Virgin Radio U.K.’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. "He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane's Final Words for His Children

Source: MEGA Eric Dane had two kids.

Dane left behind a heartbreaking final interview directed toward his daughters for Netflix’s Famous Last Words series, which he filmed with the intent for it to be released after his passing. “Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” he said at the end of the Netflix special. “I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me and mom in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven.”

Source: MEGA Eric Dane was estranged from wife Rebecca Gayheart.