Euphoria’s Heartbreaking Losses: Remembering the Cast Members Who Have Died
Sept. 20 2026, Published 9:42 a.m. ET
The cast and crew of Euphoria have experienced profound losses throughout the years.
The hit HBO series, which premiered in 2019, follows Rue, portrayed by Zendaya, a troubled high school student striving to maintain sobriety after rehab. Following a successful debut, HBO quickly renewed Euphoria for a second season, but it took nearly three years for new episodes to air.
Season 3 was initially set to premiere in 2025, but various factors delayed its release. Creator Sam Levinson faced challenges due to his commitment to the short-lived series The Idol, while the dual strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA in late 2023 further prolonged the wait.
Tragedy struck the Euphoria family when Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco, died at the age of 25 in July 2023 due to an accidental overdose.
Additionally, Eric Dane, who portrayed Cal, passed away shortly thereafter at 53, after battling ALS.
“Some people ask why it took so long between seasons 2 and 3,” Levinson explained at the season 3 premiere in April 2026. “There were obvious factors — the strikes, trying to make a schedule work with our very in-demand cast, but the real time was in trying to figure out how to find a way to pay respect to those who we lost.”
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He continued, “When Angus died, it was tough. I loved him deeply, and I fought hard to keep him clean. The year he died, in 2023, he was one of 73,000 people in America who died of a fentanyl overdose. I learned a whole lot that year, but what I realized more than anything is that death is what gives life meaning.”
Levinson elaborated on the show's plans to honor Cloud. “There are a lot of scenes where people are either talking to him on the phone. I thought that if I couldn’t keep him alive in life then maybe within this show that I can control and keep him alive there. I think the whole thing was to honor him.”
The third season of Euphoria officially returned after substantial delays. However, not every fan-favorite character returned. The series, based on the Israeli show of the same name, delves into themes of mental illness, toxic relationships, and sexuality.
The losses of Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, and executive producer Kevin Turen, who died at 44 in November 2023 due to cardiac dysfunction, have deeply affected the Euphoria community. As the show moves forward, it must navigate the emotional realities of these losses while maintaining its captivating narrative.
Fans eagerly anticipated the new season, hopeful that the show would honor its past while delivering compelling new stories. The impact of loss resonated strongly within the series, and viewers looked to see how it would shape Euphoria’s future.