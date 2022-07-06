Eric Holder Is Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder After He Shot Rapper Nipsey Hussle In 2019
Justice is served: Eric Holder, the man who shot Nipsey Hussle in 2019, has been found guilty in the murder of the rapper, TMZ reported on Wednesday, July 6.
According to the outlet, the jury came to the conclusion three weeks after the trial began. He was found guilty of first degree murder for killing Nipsey.
After Nipsey died, Holder was arrested and later charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder (two other people were injured from the gunshots) and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
During the trial, some brutal details were brought to light, including how Nipsey died. According to Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, the rapper was kicked in the head by Holder.
Holder told the star, "You're through," to which Nipsey said, "You got me."
Nipsey was eventually gunned down by Holder outside of a clothing store in Los Angeles. The two grew up together and were both members of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips gang, McKinney said.
Following the tragic death, Nipsey's girlfriend, Lauren London, spoke out, writing, “I am completely lost, I’ve lost my best friend, My sanctuary, My protector, My soul…. I’m lost without you, We are lost without you."
In August 2021, she marked what would have been Nipsey's 36th birthday. "Happy Birthday My King! I Love You Today and Forever Missing you is just apart [sic] of my DNA and I wear it with honor," she wrote at the time. "Kross reminded me that you are '36' like me. 💙✨ 1 of 1 Hussle The Great there will never ever be another."
In March 2022, she got candid about how she's been holding up these past few years.
"When you have this plan for your life, as you should, if or when that gets derailed, and you have plan B now to go off that you didn't plan on, it is the ultimate test of surrender," the actress told podcast host Jay Shetty. "Because at the end of the day as much control as we think we have, we do not."