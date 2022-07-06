Eric Holder Is Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder After He Shot Rapper Nipsey Hussle In 2019

Following the tragic death, Nipsey's girlfriend, Lauren London, spoke out, writing, “I am completely lost, I’ve lost my best friend, My sanctuary, My protector, My soul…. I’m lost without you, We are lost without you."

In August 2021, she marked what would have been Nipsey's 36th birthday. "Happy Birthday My King! I Love You Today and Forever Missing you is just apart [sic] of my DNA and I wear it with honor," she wrote at the time. "Kross reminded me that you are '36' like me. 💙✨ 1 of 1 Hussle The Great there will never ever be another."

In March 2022, she got candid about how she's been holding up these past few years.

"When you have this plan for your life, as you should, if or when that gets derailed, and you have plan B now to go off that you didn't plan on, it is the ultimate test of surrender," the actress told podcast host Jay Shetty. "Because at the end of the day as much control as we think we have, we do not."