Are Eric & Julia Roberts On Good Terms After Rumors Swirled That The Siblings Stopped Talking?

"I think I was very funny," Eric quipped. However, the media who were in attendance took it as the siblings not getting along with one another.

“And of course, then it’s like, ‘Oh, they have a problem,'" he said of the situation. The Dark Knight alum, who is the dad of actress Emma Roberts, also said he contributed to the rumors when he refused to comment on where he stood with the Notting Hill star.

“Suddenly … I keep hearing about [these issues] I have with my sister that I don’t [actually] have with my sister. They’re just popping up all over the place, and I’m asked about them as if they’re real issues. [I’d say,] ‘Oh, I wasn’t aware of that.’ … [It] blew up and blew up and became all these things it wasn’t and [there was gossip that] we don’t agree on a lot of things," he said.