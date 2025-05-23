Erik and Lyle Menendez's Cousin Says Their Family Is Hoping for a Summer Release: 'Best-Case Scenario'

"Life without parole gives an inmate no hope,” he elaborated, “ no reason to do anything good. And I give them a lot of credit. It's remarkable what they did when they had no hope of getting out.”

Anamaria spoke out at the hearing, begging for the judge to give her cousins a sentence less than life without parole.

“We all on both sides of the family say 35 years is enough,” she stated. “They are universally forgiven by both sides of their families. I don’t think they are the same people they were 30 years ago.”

Mark Geragos, a defense lawyer, argued they killed their parents only out of fear their father might murder them to conceal years of sexually abusing them, something Anamaria also reiterated. She added they’ve evolved and are “very aware of the consequences of their actions.”