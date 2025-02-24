Menendez Brothers Judge Should Consider 'All Evidence' Including Alleged Sexual Abuse and 'Rehabilitation' Efforts in Prison for Resentencing Case, D.A. Claims

"He should also consider rehabilitation evidence. He should consider all evidence that weighs on the issue of resentencing," Hochman told a news outlet in a sit-down published on Monday, February 24. "But this is a different calculation than dealing with a new trial."

"And again, to the extent that we'll be focused — not just on the trial evidence but all of this additional evidence in the resentencing motion — that is what will make up our position in the case," he continued. "By the way, ultimately, the judge makes the final call. So regardless of what the D.A. says or the defense says, it's the judge's call. And if he were to create a sentence that allows life with the possibility of parole, then it's the parole board's decision."