'It's Time': Menendez Matriarch Calls for Erik and Lyle's Prison Release Ahead of Convicted Murderers' Hearing

Erik and Lyle Menendez's aunt Terry Menendez-Baralt — the only surviving sister of the brothers' late father, Jose — is in support of her nephews' freedom.

In a new interview aired on the eve of the Menendez brothers' Friday, April 11, resentencing hearing, Terry spoke out publicly for the first time in the 35 years since Erik and Lyle were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 double murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty.