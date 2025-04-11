'It's Time': Menendez Matriarch Calls for Erik and Lyle's Prison Release Ahead of Convicted Murderers' Hearing
Erik and Lyle Menendez's aunt Terry Menendez-Baralt — the only surviving sister of the brothers' late father, Jose — is in support of her nephews' freedom.
In a new interview aired on the eve of the Menendez brothers' Friday, April 11, resentencing hearing, Terry spoke out publicly for the first time in the 35 years since Erik and Lyle were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 double murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty.
"It’s time," Jose's sister declared while speaking to ABC News' Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman. "Thirty-five years is a long time. It’s a whole branch of my family erased. The ones that are gone and the ones that are still paying for it, which were kids."
"For everybody, this is a story. For me, it's very personal. Those kids, they're like the boys that I didn't have," she admitted of Erik and Lyle — who claimed they killed their parents after allegedly being sexually abused by their dad from the time they were 6 years old.
Terry additionally noted her "concern" that she won't be alive long enough to see if Erik and Lyle will ever be released from prison since she is an elder suffering from colon cancer.
"I have tried to go see them as much as I can, but it's hard because I live in New Jersey and I'm 85. I don't have that much time," she confessed.
Terry, who had trouble holding back her emotions during the interview, opened up about feeling helpless in the situation while reminding the world how much she loves her nephews.
"When kids are little and they come to you, you fix the problem,” she explained. "I can’t help them. There is nothing I can do. Just go visit them [in prison] and cry when I leave."
"This is why I don’t give interviews," Terry added, letting out a slight laugh as tears continued to stream down her face. "It's hard."
Erik and Lyle had eight family members sit down for a televised chat with ABC News in an effort to display united support for the brothers to be let go from behind bars.
The imprisoned siblings' relatives all unanimously said no when asked if they had any doubt Erik and Lyle were sexually abused by their father.
At one point during the interview, the Menendez brothers' cousin Diane VanderMolen said Erik had asked her to share a message with the public.
"They are truly, deeply sorry for what they did and they are profoundly remorseful," she expressed. "They are filled with remorse over what they did. And through that, they have become pretty remarkable people."