Erik and Lyle Menendez Eligible for Parole After Resentencing

On May 13, a resentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez took place, where several family members spoke, explaining they felt the brothers should be freed from prison after murdering their parents in 1989.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic heard the testimonies and, at the end of the day, ruled to resentence Erik and Lyle to 50 years to life, finally giving them a chance to be freed at a parole hearing. He said he had given the situation “long thought” and, while the crime they committed was “absolutely horrible,” he believed “they’ve done enough over the last 35 years that one day they should get that chance [to be released].”

"Life without parole gives an inmate no hope,” he added, “ no reason to do anything good. And I give them a lot of credit. It's remarkable what they did when they had no hope of getting out.”