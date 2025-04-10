Erika Jayne Has 'No Idea' If Friendship With Garcelle Beauvais Can Recover After Her Shocking Exit

“I have no idea,” Jayne told People when asked if her relationship with Beauvais can get to a better place, noting it’s an “option” for Beauvais to come back on RHOBH, where the fans could potentially see them trying to work it out.

“Listen, people have to do what’s right for themselves,” Jayne added.

As OK! shared, Beauvais announced she was leaving RHOBH on March 25 via Instagram, stating, “I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”