Erika Jayne Has 'No Idea' If Friendship With Garcelle Beauvais Can Recover After Her Shocking Exit
In the wake of Garcelle Beauvais exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne is uncertain if her friendship with her ex-costar can be repaired.
“I have no idea,” Jayne told People when asked if her relationship with Beauvais can get to a better place, noting it’s an “option” for Beauvais to come back on RHOBH, where the fans could potentially see them trying to work it out.
“Listen, people have to do what’s right for themselves,” Jayne added.
As OK! shared, Beauvais announced she was leaving RHOBH on March 25 via Instagram, stating, “I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”
Jayne is not the only one Beauvais is having issues with, as Kyle Richards revealed she has been texting her and has not received a response.
“Everyone knows RHOBH is Kyle’s show and if Garcelle was fired — which many believe she was — Kyle definitely had a hand in it,” a source dished exclusively to OK!. “So, why would Garcelle want to talk to her?”
The insider noted that the reunion — which caused Beauvais to storm off and exit — was pre-plotted by the other women, stating they “went in with a mission to get Garcelle out.”
“If you do something like walk out in the middle of a reunion and leave, or not show up to the reunion, it’s inevitable you’re going to be fired,” the source added.
As for why Richards would be reaching out if she possibly had a hand in Beauvais’ exit from the franchise, the insider shared Richards “cannot handle people disliking her. She wants to be on good terms with everyone, even if it’s someone she f----- over.”
“Kyle never wants to be seen as the bad guy, especially by the public,” they elaborated. “This is why she has other people do her dirty work for her.”
Aside from her costars, a source stated Beauvais had a fight with Bravo prior to her exit.
“There was definitely an incident in which Garcelle got into it with Bravo," the insider claimed.
Though the spectacle allegedly happened “prior to the reunion being taped,” the insider was insistent it had “something to do" with the reunion, and it also “involved her friend Sutton Stracke."
While it’s not clear if this is what aided in Beauvais' departure from the show, the source confirmed it "really pissed" off the actress.
Bravo denied reports Beauvais was fired, insisting she chose to walk away from the hit franchise on her own terms.