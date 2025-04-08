Garcelle Beauvais Not Responding to Kyle Richards' Texts for a Reason: Source

On March 25, Beauvais revealed she was departing RHOBH via Instagram, sharing, “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”

As for why she is moving on, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about.

“And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”

Although she claims she left on her own accord, an insider dished to OK! she “may have been fired” as people “don’t tend to leave Real Housewives.”

“If she was fired, it’s likely because they want to see Sutton without Garcelle,” the source shared. “Garcelle never gets drunk. She never acts crazy, and, above all, she always has Sutton’s back. Sutton is a wildcard and production likely wants to see her navigate this without such a staunch defender in her corner.”