Garcelle Beauvais Not Responding to Kyle Richards' Texts for a Reason: Source
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed she's reached out to Garcelle Beauvais but has yet to receive a response — and, now, an insider exclusively dished to OK! about what's really going on.
“Everyone knows RHOBH is Kyle’s show and if Garcelle was fired — which many believe she was — Kyle definitely had a hand in it,” the source dished. “So, why would Garcelle want to talk to her?”
The insider noted that the reunion — which caused Beauvais to storm off and exit — was pre-plotted by the other women, stating they “went in with a mission to get Garcelle out.”
“If you do something like walk out in the middle of a reunion and leave, or not show up to the reunion, it’s inevitable you’re going to be fired,” the source added.
As for why Richards would be reaching out if she possibly had a hand in Beauvais’ exit from the franchise, the insider shared Richards “cannot handle people disliking her. She wants to be on good terms with everyone, even if it’s someone she f----- over.”
“Kyle never wants to be seen as the bad guy, especially by the public,” they elaborated. “This is why she has other people do her dirty work for her.” The source also pointed out how Sutton Stracke has been “kissing Kyle’s a--" all season, which might be on purpose.
“All of the women know it’s Kyle’s show,” they stated. “So, that’s why Sutton is doing that.”
On March 25, Beauvais revealed she was departing RHOBH via Instagram, sharing, “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”
As for why she is moving on, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about.
“And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”
Although she claims she left on her own accord, an insider dished to OK! she “may have been fired” as people “don’t tend to leave Real Housewives.”
“If she was fired, it’s likely because they want to see Sutton without Garcelle,” the source shared. “Garcelle never gets drunk. She never acts crazy, and, above all, she always has Sutton’s back. Sutton is a wildcard and production likely wants to see her navigate this without such a staunch defender in her corner.”
“Garcelle is a one-trick pony and it’s not out of the realm of possibilities production wants to see Sutton be a mess,” they added. “It’s a classic move in the world of Real Housewives.”
“Bravo tells all the women when they’re fired they can tell the press whatever they want and they will back them up,” another source detailed to OK! on March 27. “And the word on the street is Garcelle was definitely fired.”
As for why Beauvais would have been let go, the insider noted she “didn’t really have a personal storyline.”
“Bozoma Saint John, the newest Housewife who Garcelle had issues with, does have a storyline,” they shared. “She is possibly going to marry the guy she’s dating and is exploring having a baby with him. She just came off to viewers as way more interesting than Garcelle did.”
Bravo denied reports that Beauvais was fired.