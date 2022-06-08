Keeping Close! Erika Jayne Getting Support From Her Son & His Father During Endless Legal Battles

Although she revealed Tommy does not watch her on the hit Bravo series, he has seen some headlines about her love life. “One time, he called me, he’s like, ‘Hey, are you dating this guy?’ I was like, ‘No, what the f**k are you doing? I’m not dating him,'" the reality star quipped.

"He was like, ‘OK, well, you know, I saw it somewhere.’ I was like, ‘Call me, please, before you, you know …'” she continued. “Oh my God, I’ll never forget."

Jayne and Tommy's dad met while the former Chicago actress was a 19-year-old go-go dancer in New Jersey and he was a 26-year-old DJ at a Manhattan nightclub in the early 90's. They later divorced in 1996.