Erika Jayne Gushes Over Her New Romance With John McPhee After Tom Girardi Split: 'I Enjoy My Time With Him'

Erika Jayne went public with her new man John McPhee as her Tom Girardi divorce hits legal limbo.

“It was really nice,” she said of her relationship with her new boyfriend . “Like, I feel comfortable holding this person’s hand, and he’s a nice man . I haven’t been seen with anybody in five years. So this is a really nice person, and I enjoy my time with him.”

“I met someone and we went out on two dates, and then we went to get a manicure-pedicure,” she shared.

She then pointed out that they “obviously” had no clue the photos snapped earlier this month would end up making headlines.

“What was a nice, private moment and a nice, private thing I was having for myself was ruined,” she said.