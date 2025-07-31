or
Erika Jayne Gushes Over Her New Romance With John McPhee After Tom Girardi Split: 'I Enjoy My Time With Him'

Erika Jayne went public with her new man John McPhee as her Tom Girardi divorce hits legal limbo.
Source: MEGA;@sobtactical/Instagram

July 31 2025, Published 7:22 a.m. ET

Erika Jayne is officially off the market!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum made things public with her new flame, Hollywood bodyguard John McPhee, during the Wednesday, July 30, episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp’s "Diamonds in the Rough" podcast.

“It was really nice,” she said of her relationship with her new boyfriend. “Like, I feel comfortable holding this person’s hand, and he’s a nice man. I haven’t been seen with anybody in five years. So this is a really nice person, and I enjoy my time with him.”

image of Erika Jayne revealed she’s dating John McPhee.
Source: MEGA;@sobtactical/Instagram

Erika Jayne revealed she’s dating John McPhee.

“I met someone and we went out on two dates, and then we went to get a manicure-pedicure,” she shared.

She then pointed out that they “obviously” had no clue the photos snapped earlier this month would end up making headlines.

“What was a nice, private moment and a nice, private thing I was having for myself was ruined,” she said.

image of John McPhee is a retired Army Special Ops Sergeant who now works in security.
Source: @sobtactical/Instagram

John McPhee is a retired Army Special Ops Sergeant who now works in security.

McPhee, 54, is a retired US Army Special Operations Sergeant Major who once served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He’s also known as the “Sheriff of Baghdad” and currently works as a security guard for The Hills star Heidi Montag.

The pair were spotted on their casual outing, with Jayne, 54, rocking laid-back jeans, a white tee and a pink baseball cap. McPhee kept things low-key, too, wearing cargo shorts, Crocs and a bold T-shirt that read “Slaughter Things.”

They were seen holding hands as they strolled side by side.

McPhee has been open about the toll his career has taken on his personal life.

In a candid chat with Megyn Kelly, he revealed, “I started out married at 9/11, I’ve been divorced several times. It’s a hard life. I think it’s a hard life because nobody understands your level of commitment. And I say that in a way that you’re choosing something that might cause your death over and over, people don’t see that as rational.”

image of Erika Jayne hasn’t had a serious relationship since her split from Tom Girardi.
Source: MEGA

Erika Jayne hasn’t had a serious relationship since her split from Tom Girardi.

He even compared being married while in the military to “being in prison,” explaining, “you can call home but you ain’t going there anytime soon.”

“And that’s tough on everybody,” he added. “Only guys who have perfect relationships, their marriages survive the war. And I’d say the bulk of guys end up divorced.”

While Jayne's been dipping her toes in the dating world, this marks her first serious relationship since splitting from ex Tom Girardi back in 2020, ending their 21-year marriage.

However, their divorce may not be finalized anytime soon. According to court documents, the case is in limbo.

A hearing was held on June 26 in Los Angeles Superior Court, but no one from Girardi’s side appeared. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for August 1 to determine why no judgment has been entered.

erika jayne dating john mcphee
Source: MEGA

The 'RHOBH' star's divorce from Tom Girardi may not move forward due to his health condition.

One of the reality star’s lawyers Jim Wilkes already expressed doubt about how far the case will progress.

“I don’t think that the divorce will go anywhere,” he told a publication. “He’s not competent to defend it.”

Girardi was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in March 2021 and placed under conservatorship by his family. He’s been living in a senior assisted facility since August 2021.

“I don’t know that you could have a divorce in these circumstances,” Wilkes added, noting that Jayne may have no choice but to wait until Girardi passes away before the divorce can be finalized.

