Erika Kirk Agrees to 'Private' Discussion With Candace Owens Amid Explosive Feud
Dec. 15 2025, Published 8:59 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk has agreed to sit down for a private, in-person conversation with Candace Owens after weeks of escalating tension and public speculation surrounding the death of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The meeting will mark the first direct exchange between the two after their very public disagreement unfolded online.
Erika confirmed the development in a statement shared on X on Sunday, December 14, revealing that both sides have agreed to put all public commentary on pause until the meeting takes place.
“Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15,” Erika wrote.
She added, “@RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you.”
The decision to meet privately appears to be a move toward cooling tensions after weeks of online debate, criticism and conspiracy theories tied to Charlie’s death — several of which Erika has openly condemned.
As OK! previously reported, Candace has taken issue with how Charlie’s widow has handled matters since stepping into the CEO role at Turning Point USA following his September 10 murder.
During the December 10 episode of her podcast, Candace criticized Erika for recently stating she doesn’t have the “time” to investigate every conspiracy theory surrounding the assassination.
The podcaster called Erika’s remark “frustrating,” adding, “She has time. It is just what she means to say, not her priority.”
Candace also described it as “absurd” that the mother-of-two doesn’t want people “critiquing” TPUSA members because Erika has referred to them as her “family.”
"I hate to say this…but this is why there are many people who do not believe that women are equipped to lead companies," Candace admitted. "Because what you are watching here is an unbelievably emotional response that is absent of any logic."
She continued, "Don't try to like mom the organization and say, ‘Well mother's upset because people are coming after her kids and all of the multi-million-dollar subsidiaries.'"
Candace’s comments were in reference to Erika’s appearance on Fox News’ Outnumbered, where she addressed the growing number of theories surrounding Charlie’s death — some of which Candace herself has promoted.
"I do not have time to address the noise," Erika explained when asked why she hasn’t publicly responded to the allegations. "My silence does not mean that I am complacent. My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the handpicked staff that loved my husband, and my husband loved them, is somehow in on it. We are busy building."
Erika has also spoken candidly about the emotional toll the controversy has taken on her and her family, pushing back against those she believes are exploiting the tragedy for attention and financial gain.
The former beauty pageant contestant stressed that she remains committed to uncovering the truth.
“When you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my 'Charlie Kirk Show' family, when you go after the people that I love, and you're making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they're in on this, no,” she said.
"I want justice for my husband, for myself, for my family, more than anyone else out there," Erika stated. "So for me, you wanna keep telling me to come down while we’re building. I don’t have time for that."