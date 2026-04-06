Erika Kirk Blasted for Contradicting Late Husband Charlie on U.S.-Iran War: 'Fraud'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, faced significant public backlash after posting a message on X expressing support for U.S. troops engaged in President Donald Trump’s war in Iran. The controversy stems from a perceived contradiction with the anti-war stance held by her late husband before his assassination in September 2025. Erika's post praised the "courage, discipline, and sacrifice" of U.S. troops and appeared to back the administration's military objectives in Iran.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk posted about the war online.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of your opinion on Operation Epic Fury or your political affiliation, we have the greatest military in the world. Its strength lies not just in power, but in the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of our troops. God bless our men and women in uniform. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 5, 2026 Source: @MrsErikaKirk/X Erika Kirk's statement sparked backlash.

"Regardless of your opinion on Operation Epic Fury or your political affiliation, we have the greatest military in the world. Its strength lies not just in power, but in the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of our troops. Lord bless our men and women in uniform," she wrote. Social media critics pounced on Erika’s comments, circulating a resurfaced April 2025 post in which Charlie called a potential Middle East war a "catastrophic mistake" and a "calamity.” Charlie had previously warned against "warmongers" seeking "all-out regime change" in Iran. In contrast, Erika’s statement was seen by some as aligning with the current active conflict that led to the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk's husband died in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Your husband spoke against a war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/KOV3lsdKs9 — Jacob (@RyanJacobBall) April 5, 2026 Source: @RyanJacobBall/X Some people accused Erika Kirk of being a 'fraud.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In April 2025, Charlie had written, "The warmongers worry this is their last chance to get the white whale they've been chasing for thirty years, an all-out regime change war against Iran," warning that such a conflict would be a "catastrophic mistake." "Our military stockpiles are depleted from three years of backing Ukraine. Our effort to reshore manufacturing has only just begun and will take years to bear fruit. War would worsen our already immense deficit and national debt. Iran is larger than Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan combined. A war would not be easy and could easily become a calamity," he wrote. Some followers of Charlie’s original ideology accused Erika of being a "fraud" and argued that praising the military's strength is hollow if it is used for "regime change" missions that Charlie opposed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Turningpointusa/instagram Donald Trump has continued to defend the widow.

"Your husband spoke against a war with Iran," noted one who shared a screenshot of Charlie’s post. Others criticized her for praising "discipline" following reports of a U.S. strike hitting an Iranian girls' school. "Your entire existence centers on profiting from elevating the most evil men on the planet. May the ghosts of flaming screaming children chase you for the rest of your pitiful life, Erika Kirk," wrote another, accompanied by a photo of Iranian parents mourning children reportedly killed in a U.S strike.

I guess the discipline of your troops means killing 168 school girls at an elementary school and God should bless them for that. You should have shut your mouth American widow of the century! https://t.co/hhgqZmvBFS — Pemphero W Mphande (@PempheroMphande) April 5, 2026 Source: @PempheroMphande/X Candace Owens has been critical of Erika Kirk over the last few months.