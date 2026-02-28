Candace Owens Calls Out Erika Kirk for 'Lying' About Past Romances Before Meeting Late Husband Charlie: 'She Glitches and Doesn't Remember'

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Says Erika Kirk 'Lies About Her Background'

Source: @RealCandaceO/YouTube Candace Owens blasted Erika Kirk in the latest episode of her YouTube show.

“There is something casual about the way Erika lies and how she lies about her background, how she lies about whether or not she’s had boyfriends, didn’t date for five years. That’s not true,” Candace said on the February 27 episode of her Bride of Charlie YouTube series. “It’s almost like she glitches and she doesn’t remember. And there’s an element of that that to me feels like information is being downloaded, like she’s remembering things and can’t quite remember it," she went on.

Source: @RealCandaceO/YouTube 'It’s almost like she glitches and she doesn’t remember,' Candace Owens said.

“Erika without question and anybody who’s being objective and honest and looking at her history of the people that she dated and the people that she wanted to be in close proximity to can guarantee to you that this girl wanted to be famous like, very badly, wanted to be famous one way or the other,” Candace said. During a CBS Town Hall in December 2025, Erika revealed that she “never dated” anyone else for about five years before meeting Charlie.

Erika and Charlie Kirk Married in 2021 Until His Assassination Last Year

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk was killed in September 2025.

“I saw vicariously through my roommate how terrible it was,” Erika said at the time. “Somehow, getting drinks became a replacement for having coffee or breakfast. I personally would rather have coffee or brunch with someone than go for drinks. I don’t drink — I find it unproductive. Not because I’m holier than anyone else; I just don’t operate that way.” She added: “I always thought it was very strange how she would go for drinks with one guy and then go to dinner with another.” Erika and the conservative pundit married in 2021 after they began seeing each other in 2019. They shared two children together, a daughter and a son.

Erika Kirk Was Seen With Other Men Before She Tied the Knot With Charlie

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk's past relationships resurfaced after Charlie's death.