Candace Owens Calls Out Erika Kirk for 'Lying' About Past Romances Before Meeting Late Husband Charlie: 'She Glitches and Doesn't Remember'

Source: MEGA/@RealCandaceO/YouTube

Candace Owens blasted Erika Kirk for apparently 'lying' about her romantic life before marrying late Charlie Kirk.

Feb. 28 2026, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Candace Owens has claimed that Erika Kirk lied about her past love life before meeting late husband Charlie Kirk.

The conservative podcaster, 36, slammed the Turning Point USA CEO, 37, for saying that she didn't date anyone else before marrying Charlie, who died in September 2025 after being shot in Utah.

Candace Owens Says Erika Kirk 'Lies About Her Background'

Source: @RealCandaceO/YouTube

Candace Owens blasted Erika Kirk in the latest episode of her YouTube show.

“There is something casual about the way Erika lies and how she lies about her background, how she lies about whether or not she’s had boyfriends, didn’t date for five years. That’s not true,” Candace said on the February 27 episode of her Bride of Charlie YouTube series.

“It’s almost like she glitches and she doesn’t remember. And there’s an element of that that to me feels like information is being downloaded, like she’s remembering things and can’t quite remember it," she went on.

image of Candace Owens
Source: @RealCandaceO/YouTube

'It’s almost like she glitches and she doesn’t remember,' Candace Owens said.

“Erika without question and anybody who’s being objective and honest and looking at her history of the people that she dated and the people that she wanted to be in close proximity to can guarantee to you that this girl wanted to be famous like, very badly, wanted to be famous one way or the other,” Candace said.

During a CBS Town Hall in December 2025, Erika revealed that she “never dated” anyone else for about five years before meeting Charlie.

Erika and Charlie Kirk Married in 2021 Until His Assassination Last Year

image of Erika and Charlie Kirk
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Charlie Kirk was killed in September 2025.

“I saw vicariously through my roommate how terrible it was,” Erika said at the time. “Somehow, getting drinks became a replacement for having coffee or breakfast. I personally would rather have coffee or brunch with someone than go for drinks. I don’t drink — I find it unproductive. Not because I’m holier than anyone else; I just don’t operate that way.”

She added: “I always thought it was very strange how she would go for drinks with one guy and then go to dinner with another.”

Erika and the conservative pundit married in 2021 after they began seeing each other in 2019. They shared two children together, a daughter and a son.

Erika Kirk Was Seen With Other Men Before She Tied the Knot With Charlie

image of erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk's past relationships resurfaced after Charlie's death.

Despite her claims, there have been several instances of Erika hanging out with different male companions that have resurfaced in recent years.

The Miss Arizona 2012 pageant winner auditioned for The Amazing Race in 2014 with her then-boyfriend JT Massey.

In summer 2018 , Erika appeared on Season 3 of Bravo’s Summer House, where she was showcased as a possible love interest for star Jordan Verroi.

