Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk's Parents Called Out for Their 'Lack of Togetherness' at His Suspected Assassin's Emotional Hearing: 'Huge Red Flag'
July 10 2026, Updated 1:47 p.m. ET
As the preliminary hearing for Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, kicks off, social media users have noticed widow Erika Kirk hasn't been seen with her in-laws, Robert and Kathryn Kirk, despite them also being present in the courtroom.
The hearing began in Utah on Monday, July 6, several months after Robinson was accused of fatally shooting the political activist in the neck on September 10, 2025 at Utah Valley University.
With cameras allowed in the courtroom, Erika has been seen crying — but always on her own.
The oddity sparked a flood of comments on X, with one person writing, "I find the lack of togetherness and support between Charlie's parents and Erika striking. There is NOT a single photograph of Charlie's parents embracing or even touching Erika, that strikes me as very odd."
'Huge Red Flag for Me'
"Huge red flag for me, if you were that tight as a family I’d make sure his parents walked in in front of me if I was Erika," another individual wrote in agreement. "Be a united front together."
"If my daughter-in-law was being attacked by the world after her husband and my child were publicly assassinated and I truly believed she had nothing to do with it, I don’t care how private of a person I am, I would absolutely step up, protect and defend her," another noted, referring to conspiracies that the mother-of-two was somehow involved in her husband's murder, which she has sternly died.
- Erika Kirk Reveals Late Husband Charlie's 'Socks Are Still on the Floor' Months After His Murder: 'That's How It'll Stay'
- Erika Kirk Recalls the Heartbreaking Moment She Found Out Husband Charlie Was Shot: 'I Didn't Know What to Say'
- Candace Owens Claims Erika Kirk Had a Scheduled Appointment to Update Charlie's Will Before His Assassination: 'Something Isn't Adding Up'
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The Kirks Released a Statement Ahead of the Hearing
However, the Kirks presented a united front when they released a joint statement ahead of the hearing.
"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," the message read. "We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives."
"Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time," the note continued. "We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."
Bettina Trump Defends Erika Kirk
Charlie's pal Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Trump, were also in the courtroom, with the latter reflecting on the situation via social media.
"There are no words that can fully capture the weight of this moment, but standing with them was a powerful reminder of the love, strength and faith that continue to surround Charlie's family," Bettina penned. "Erika has carried herself with extraordinary grace and courage, and we are in awe of her strength."
"There is a PROFOUND difference between seeking truth through the judicial process and spreading lies for attention," the socialite continued, defending the mother-of-two. "Erika is not a public spectacle. She is a widow and a mother of 2 children who lost their father in an unimaginable way. She, her children, and Charlie's family deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and compassion."