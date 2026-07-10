Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk's Parents Called Out for Their 'Lack of Togetherness' at His Suspected Assassin's Emotional Hearing: 'Huge Red Flag'

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As the preliminary hearing for Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, kicks off, social media users have noticed widow Erika Kirk hasn't been seen with her in-laws, Robert and Kathryn Kirk, despite them also being present in the courtroom. The hearing began in Utah on Monday, July 6, several months after Robinson was accused of fatally shooting the political activist in the neck on September 10, 2025 at Utah Valley University.

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Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk’s parents, Robert Kirk and Kathryn Kirk, as well as his widow, Erika, were not seen together at the hearing.

With cameras allowed in the courtroom, Erika has been seen crying — but always on her own. The oddity sparked a flood of comments on X, with one person writing, "I find the lack of togetherness and support between Charlie's parents and Erika striking. There is NOT a single photograph of Charlie's parents embracing or even touching Erika, that strikes me as very odd."

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'Huge Red Flag for Me'

Source: MEGA Social media users said it was a 'red flag' that Erika Kirk didn't seem close with her in-laws.

"Huge red flag for me, if you were that tight as a family I’d make sure his parents walked in in front of me if I was Erika," another individual wrote in agreement. "Be a united front together." "If my daughter-in-law was being attacked by the world after her husband and my child were publicly assassinated and I truly believed she had nothing to do with it, I don’t care how private of a person I am, I would absolutely step up, protect and defend her," another noted, referring to conspiracies that the mother-of-two was somehow involved in her husband's murder, which she has sternly died.

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The Kirks Released a Statement Ahead of the Hearing

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk was reportedly seen crying inside the courtroom.

However, the Kirks presented a united front when they released a joint statement ahead of the hearing. "Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," the message read. "We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives." "Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time," the note continued. "We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

Bettina Trump Defends Erika Kirk

Source: MEGA Bettina Trump defended Erika Kirk from haters, saying she should be 'treated with respect.'