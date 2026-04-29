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'Unlikable' Erika Kirk Mocked Over Bizarre Video Discussing Frequent 'Lies' She Reads About Herself: 'She Lacks Human Emotion'

Composite photo of Erika Kirk
Source: mega;@mrserikakirk/instagram

Social media users poked fun at Erika Kirk's address.

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April 29 2026, Updated 6:58 p.m. ET

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Erika Kirk spoke out about the criticism she's endured and the toxic atmosphere of the country a few days after she was rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting. However, her message wasn't well received by critics.

The mother-of-two's odd video was posted via social media on Wednesday, April 29. The upload pictured Kirk sitting at a desk in a black shirt and matching baseball cap with a photo of late husband Charlie Kirk on the wall behind her.

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Erika Kirk Blasts 'Lies' She Reads About Herself

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Photo of Erika Kirk addressed her haters in an odd new video.
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

Erika Kirk addressed her haters in an odd new video.

Erika maintained a serious tone throughout the clip, where she talked about the dinner and ongoing issues in society.

"Every morning I wake up to another headline lying about me," the political activist stated. "I have comedians dressing up in whiteface, I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming that I murdered my husband. And the list goes on, and on and on."

(Erika was referring to Candace discussing conspiracy theories that the widow could have been involved in a planned assassination.)

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Photo of The mother-of-two captioned her upload with a quote from late husband Charlie Kirk.
Source: mega

The mother-of-two captioned her upload with a quote from late husband Charlie Kirk.

"There is a serious epidemic of dehumanization that is plaguing this country," she added.

The former beauty pageant queen captioned her Instagram post with one of her late spouse's quotes: "When people stop talking, really bad stuff starts. When you stop having a human connection with someone you disagree with, it becomes a lot easier to want to commit violence against that group."

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The Star's Video Was Torn Apart

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

Social media users were puzzled by the outfit Erika Kirk wore in the clip.

While Erika received words or support in the comments section from fans, naysayers found the upload unsettling.

"What's sad, is she doesn't realize how unlikable she portrays herself as," one person wrote on X. "Dressing like the alleged killer of her husband to claim victimhood definitely doesn't help."

"As humans we are biologically wired to track the uncanny. Erika lacks human emotion," a second individual explained. "She has signs of a dark triad personality. Her delivery is always full of contempt and lacks any kind of real emotion or vulnerability."

"Look at her costume. Everything about her is fake," a third declared.

Photo of Erika Kirk was at the WHCD on Saturday, April 26, when the violence unfolded.
Source: mega

Erika Kirk was at the WHCD on Saturday, April 26, when the violence unfolded.

As OK! reported, Erika has been scrutinized ever since Charlie was shot and killed at his Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in September 2024. Suspected shooter Tyler Robinson has been in jail for months but has yet to enter a plea in the case.

After the murder, Erika took over her spouse's role as CEO of TPUSA, a job some believe she's not properly equipped for.

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