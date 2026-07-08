Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Bettina Anderson Says She's 'in Awe' of Erika Kirk's 'Strength' After Facing Late Husband Charlie's Accused Killer in Court
July 8 2026, Published 7:07 a.m. ET
Bettina Anderson is applauding Erika Kirk's strength as she continues to navigate life after the tragic loss of her husband, Charlie Kirk.
On Tuesday, July 7, Donald Trump Jr.'s wife took to Instagram to praise Erika after she and Donald Jr. said they spent the “past two days” in a Utah courtroom supporting the grieving widow.
"There are no words that can fully capture the weight of this moment, but standing with them was a powerful reminder of the love, strength and faith that continue to surround Charlie's family. Erika has carried herself with extraordinary grace and courage, and we are in awe of her strength,” she penned via Instagram Stories.
Calling for Truth and Justice
Bettina also addressed the ongoing court proceedings, saying she believes the legal process will provide answers after months of speculation.
“As this judicial process moves forward, we have deep respect for the seriousness of the court, the evidence being presented, and the pursuit of truth, accountability and justice. Over these past 2 days, we have heard and seen a significant amount of evidence, including extensive video footage, much of which has or will become public and will answer many of the questions that have been irresponsibly filled with speculation and false narratives,” she added.
She then defended Erika, who has been the subject of widespread media attention since Charlie's death.
“There is a PROFOUND difference between seeking truth through the judicial process and spreading lies for attention. Erika is not a public spectacle. She is a widow and a mother of 2 children who lost their father in an unimaginable way. She, her children, and Charlie's family deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and compassion,” the socialite wrote.
Bettina also honored Charlie's legacy while reaffirming her support.
“Charlie was so deeply loved, and his life, his voice, and his legacy continue to inspire so many. We remain committed to standing with Erika, their beautiful children, and the entire Kirk family as they walk through this painful process," the model explained.
She ended her message by adding, “Our prayers are with them always.”
- Erika Kirk Faces Backlash Over Photo With House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Happiest Widow I've Ever Seen'
- Erika Kirk Faces Backlash After Sharing Montage of Late Husband Charlie: 'Happiest Widow I've Ever Seen'
- Erika Kirk Insists Husband Charlie 'Had This Smirk on His Face' in the Hospital After Assassination
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Charlie Kirk's Family Speaks Out
As OK! previously reported, before the trial began on Monday, July 6, Erika released a joint statement alongside Charlie's family.
“Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children. We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives," they said.
"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children.We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives," the statement continued. "Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."
Details From the Ongoing Case
Tyler Robinson, 23, is accused of fatally shooting the Turning Point USA founder on September 10, 2025, during a debate event at Utah Valley University. He faces seven criminal charges, including aggravated murder.
During the hearing, Erika became emotional, breaking down in tears before briefly leaving the courtroom to compose herself.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Tyler. If the judge determines there is probable cause during the weeklong preliminary hearing, he will enter a plea at his arraignment.