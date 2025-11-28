'Aching' Erika Kirk Sends Emotional Message to Late Husband Charlie on First Thanksgiving Since His Assassination: 'What Remains Is Scared'
Nov. 28 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk had a difficult first Thanksgiving without her late husband, Charlie Kirk.
The Turning Point USA CEO, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, November 27, to share her grief.
Erika visited a memorial site filled with artwork and flowers dedicated to dedicated to the conservative political activist, who was assassinated at age 31 in September while speaking at Utah Valley University.
"Charlie and I always loved Thanksgiving because it drew us back to the simple, but holy practice of gratitude," she wrote. "And even now, well, especially now, in the depths of the ache, I’m reminded of that gratitude. God blessed me with being married to the love of my life, with our beautiful babies, with our family and friends, and with people from all over the world who have sent us letters, toys, artwork, and Bibles."
Erika continued, "It’s easy to fixate on what’s been taken, at what’s missing. But my goodness does the Lord meet me in my weakness, and His strength gently shifts my eyes to what I still have on this side of heaven. What remains is sacred."
The 37-year-old expressed gratitude for those who have given her strength amid her grief.
"I can’t express what the outpouring of love has meant to me and the babies," said Erika, who shares a daughter born in 2022 and a son born in 2024 with Charlie. "I'm reading every letter and card, opening every gift, and saving each one for them when they’re older. I’m thankful for a God who brings life out of ashes, who guards my heart, and who carries us as we do our best…today and every day."
She concluded her post with a message to Charlie, writing, "We’ll save a plate for you babe. I love you, @charliekirk1776 happy Thanksgiving."
Author Isabel Brown supported her friend from the comments section.
"We love you so much E 🤍 grateful beyond words for the Kirk family," she wrote.
Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt, added, "Continuing to lift you and your precious babies up in prayer. ❤️🩹 Your strength, faith, and courage through this unimaginable season are such an inspiration to us all. Praying God surrounds you with His comfort and carries you every step of the way."
Erika Kirk's Viral Embrace With J.D. Vance
Last week, Erika made headlines when she addressed her viral intimate hug with J.D. Vance.
During a Megyn Kelly Live event on Saturday, November 22, host Megyn Kelly teased haters for "acting like [she] touched the back of his a--."
"I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that," Erika joked.
She defended the moment by claiming her "love language is touch."
"So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [J.D.] is walking over," she told the crowd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday. "I'm starting to cry. He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head. Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'"