Charlie Kirk and Wife Erika's Relationship Revisited — From Their First Meeting to the Activist's Death

2018: Charlie and Erika Kirk Met

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie and Erika Kirk had been together for about seven years before the political activist was killed.

Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika, had been together for seven years before tragedy struck their family. In a 2023 Instagram post, Erika opened up about her first meeting with Charlie at Bill's Burgers in New York City. They reportedly had a "deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy and politics and at the end, [Charlie] paused, looked at [her] and said, 'I'm going to date you.'" The right-wing activist previously shared he knew she was the one when they had a "very, very long dinner, which was very close to almost an interview." "You should absolutely interview for your spouse," Charlie said in a 2024 Turning Point USA video. "By the way, if they don't check the boxes, move on and go to the next one. Dating for dating's sake is bad for you. It's bad for them. It's bad for everybody. You should date with the intent to marry."

December 2020: Charlie and Erika Kirk Got Engaged

Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram Charlie and Erika Kirk dated for two years before getting engaged.

Just before the 2020 holidays, Erika announced their engagement on Instagram. "...when God writes your love story, you get to marry your best friend," she captioned the post, which featured Charlie getting down on one knee.

May 2021: Charlie and Erika Kirk Exchanged Vows

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk left behind his wife and their two kids following his death.

Charlie and Erika sealed their union with a kiss during a ceremony in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 8, 2021. Two months later, she gushed about her husband and shared how her life had changed since meeting him. "I knew that, with the way we were living our life and how obedient we were [to God] in certain aspects and how intentional we were, we would have [God's] favor," she said in an August 2021 interview. "I didn't know it would be this unbelievable amount of blessings in front of us, and on us, and favor on us."

August 2022: Charlie and Erika Kirk's First Child Was Born

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie and Erika Kirk had two children together.

Charlie and Erika became parents for the first time when they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in August 2022.

May 2024: Charlie and Erika Kirk Welcomed Their Second Child

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie and Erika Kirk expanded their family after their wedding.

In May 2024, Charlie and Erika's second child, a son, was born. "Charlie loved his children and he loved me with all of his heart and I knew that every day," she said in a livestream the same month. Erika continued, "He made sure I knew that every day. Every day he would ask me, 'How can I serve you better? How can I be a better husband? How can I be a better father?'… He was such a good man. He still is such a good man. He was the perfect father. He was the perfect husband."

September 2025: Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated