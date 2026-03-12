'Cringe': Erika Kirk Roasted After Governor Sarah Huckabee Calls Her 'One of the Most Faithful Leaders' in Odd Clip
March 12 2026, Updated 9:37 a.m. ET
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is facing backlash online after praising Erika Kirk during a recent event tied to conservative student groups.
The controversy erupted after the Arkansas governor welcomed Kirk while signing a proclamation supporting the expansion of Club America — a student group connected to Turning Point USA — in schools across the state.
During the announcement, Sanders publicly thanked Kirk and applauded her involvement in the initiative.
“We are here to welcome one of the conservative movement's most talented, most outspoken, and most faithful leaders, Erica Kirk, to our great state. We're so proud to have her, and we're so proud of the incredible work that she is doing to help encourage students across the country to engage and join Club America, which we're launching here in Arkansas. And we're just honored to have you. We're so grateful,” the politician said.
Kirk responded by thanking the governor while referencing the work of her late husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
“Thank you for honoring Charlie and his legacy and his mission to have a Club America in every high school chapter across the country. God bless you guys and thank you,” she said.
She also spoke about the network students can join through the organization.
“When you join a Club America chapter, when you join a Turning Point USA chapter on [a] college campus, you’re a part of a huge network,” Erika added during the event, per Kark.com.
- Nicki Minaj Thirsts Over 'Handsome, Dashing' President Donald Trump and 'Amazing Assassin' J.D. Vance at Surprise Turning Point Conference Appearance
- Barack Obama Says Charlie Kirk's Ideas Were 'Wrong' After the Activist's Comments About Michelle Obama Resurface
- Hillary Clinton Slams ‘White Men’ of ‘Certain Ideologies’ for ‘Doing Damage’ 2 Weeks After Charlie Kirk’s Murder
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Soon after the clip circulated online, social media users began criticizing the moment, with many mocking Erika’s appearance and delivery.
“HOW CRINGE,” one person wrote.
“The facial expressions like, girl, give me a break!” another user ranted.
Others suggested the moment felt staged.
“Why is she always trying to make herself look small and helpless? She's a TERRIBLE actor,” one critic wrote.
“This is an act. All of it,” a third person claimed.
Another commenter added, “She's trying so hard to look like she's grieving, but she just looks ashamed of herself. We need to keep the pressure up, it's working!”
Meanwhile, the Young Democrats of Arkansas held a press conference to express concerns about the state's support for the initiative.
“Governor Sanders has flown in Erica Kirk to announce an abuse of her state power. They will attempt to force ideological, partisan political clubs into public high schools and universities across the state,” said Young Democrats of Arkansas President Billy Cook, per the outlet.
Vice President Aliah Rowe also explained why the group decided to speak out.
“If these clubs are promoted and ours aren’t, that might stop people from wanting to join or start their own chapters, and we didn’t think that was fair,” Aliah said.
However, organizers of the initiative insisted that students will not be forced to participate.
Club America director Nick Cocca said the program is entirely optional for students.
“If they want to be a part of Club America, we welcome you. We would love to have you. If not, that’s okay,” Nick said.