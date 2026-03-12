'Cringe': Erika Kirk Roasted After Governor Sarah Huckabee Calls Her 'One of the Most Faithful Leaders' in Odd Clip

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is facing backlash online after praising Erika Kirk during a recent event tied to conservative student groups. The controversy erupted after the Arkansas governor welcomed Kirk while signing a proclamation supporting the expansion of Club America — a student group connected to Turning Point USA — in schools across the state.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ImGinnyRobinson/X Erika Kirk was called 'cringe' in her recent video.

Article continues below advertisement

During the announcement, Sanders publicly thanked Kirk and applauded her involvement in the initiative. “We are here to welcome one of the conservative movement's most talented, most outspoken, and most faithful leaders, Erica Kirk, to our great state. We're so proud to have her, and we're so proud of the incredible work that she is doing to help encourage students across the country to engage and join Club America, which we're launching here in Arkansas. And we're just honored to have you. We're so grateful,” the politician said.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk responded by thanking the governor while referencing the work of her late husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “Thank you for honoring Charlie and his legacy and his mission to have a Club America in every high school chapter across the country. God bless you guys and thank you,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

She also spoke about the network students can join through the organization. “When you join a Club America chapter, when you join a Turning Point USA chapter on [a] college campus, you’re a part of a huge network,” Erika added during the event, per Kark.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ImGinnyRobinson/X The event focused on expanding Club America in Arkansas schools.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Soon after the clip circulated online, social media users began criticizing the moment, with many mocking Erika’s appearance and delivery. “HOW CRINGE,” one person wrote. “The facial expressions like, girl, give me a break!” another user ranted.

Article continues below advertisement

Others suggested the moment felt staged. “Why is she always trying to make herself look small and helpless? She's a TERRIBLE actor,” one critic wrote. “This is an act. All of it,” a third person claimed. Another commenter added, “She's trying so hard to look like she's grieving, but she just looks ashamed of herself. We need to keep the pressure up, it's working!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk thanked the governor for honoring Charlie Kirk’s 'legacy.'

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Young Democrats of Arkansas held a press conference to express concerns about the state's support for the initiative. “Governor Sanders has flown in Erica Kirk to announce an abuse of her state power. They will attempt to force ideological, partisan political clubs into public high schools and universities across the state,” said Young Democrats of Arkansas President Billy Cook, per the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Critics said the program could introduce partisan politics into schools.