OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Sidesteps Endorsing Donald Trump for President: 'My Focus Is on Arkansas'

sarahahuckabeesanders donaldtrump pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has yet again attempted to avoid outright endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election during a sit-down with Fox News on Monday, September 25.

When asked by anchor Jacqui Heinrich when she was going to give an official endorsement to one of the candidates, Sanders claimed her focus has solely been on "being the governor of Arkansas."

Article continues below advertisement
sarah huckabee sanders
Source: mega

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a former White House Press Secretary.

"I’ve only been in office about nine months, and I wanted to really put my head down and focus on the things that were impacting our state," the daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee said. "We just got out of our first regular session and special session about a week ago."

Despite refusing to outright say that she was endorsing Trump, Sanders admitted she believed the 77-year-old was going to be the Republican nominee, branding him "the best chance we have" in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah huckabee sanders trump
Source: mega

It's been reported Donald Trump was annoyed that Sanders had not given him an endorsement earlier this year.

"And look, at the end of the day, his numbers are not going anywhere and there’s no big challenge facing him," she continued. "I love the president and will continue to amplify the great policies that he had. I know that our country would be in a much better place if he was in office versus who we have there right now."

Still, Heinrich pushed for Sanders to give an endorsement, noting that "several governors" have publicly supported Trump, including Mike Dunleavy of Alaska, Jim Justice of West Virginia, Henry McMaster of South Carolina, and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah huckabee sanders
Source: mega

Sanders became the 47th governor of Arkansas in January 2023.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

"They have decided that Trump’s going to be the nominee and they want to be there pushing him along the entire way," Heinrich noted. "Why not join the group?"

"You know, again, my focus is on Arkansas," Sanders replied. "I’ll make that decision when it makes sense. But I’ve really tried to zigzag."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

Trump is currently facing 91 felony counts over four indictments.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Sanders joked that she'd only been the governor of the Bear State "for about 15 minutes" and that she was trying to keep her mind on her work.

"We’ve been able to do amazing and big transformational change for our state," she added. "We’re going to continue to do that over the course of the next several months."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Undeterred, Heinrich questioned Sanders a final time on whether Trump had personally "pressured" her for public support.

"Look, I love the president," the 41-year-old politician responded. "[I] continue to have a great relationship with him and I don’t see that changing any time soon."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.