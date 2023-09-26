Sarah Huckabee Sanders Sidesteps Endorsing Donald Trump for President: 'My Focus Is on Arkansas'
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has yet again attempted to avoid outright endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election during a sit-down with Fox News on Monday, September 25.
When asked by anchor Jacqui Heinrich when she was going to give an official endorsement to one of the candidates, Sanders claimed her focus has solely been on "being the governor of Arkansas."
"I’ve only been in office about nine months, and I wanted to really put my head down and focus on the things that were impacting our state," the daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee said. "We just got out of our first regular session and special session about a week ago."
Despite refusing to outright say that she was endorsing Trump, Sanders admitted she believed the 77-year-old was going to be the Republican nominee, branding him "the best chance we have" in 2024.
"And look, at the end of the day, his numbers are not going anywhere and there’s no big challenge facing him," she continued. "I love the president and will continue to amplify the great policies that he had. I know that our country would be in a much better place if he was in office versus who we have there right now."
Still, Heinrich pushed for Sanders to give an endorsement, noting that "several governors" have publicly supported Trump, including Mike Dunleavy of Alaska, Jim Justice of West Virginia, Henry McMaster of South Carolina, and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.
- 'Legitimate Fear': Donald Trump May Start Throwing His Enemies in Jail If Reelected, Former Defense Secretary Claims
- Joe Scarborough Calls Out Donald Trump for Extending 'an Invitation for His People to Step Up and Assassinate' Leaders
- Donald Trump Asks to Illegally Buy Handgun Despite Felony Indictments
"They have decided that Trump’s going to be the nominee and they want to be there pushing him along the entire way," Heinrich noted. "Why not join the group?"
"You know, again, my focus is on Arkansas," Sanders replied. "I’ll make that decision when it makes sense. But I’ve really tried to zigzag."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sanders joked that she'd only been the governor of the Bear State "for about 15 minutes" and that she was trying to keep her mind on her work.
"We’ve been able to do amazing and big transformational change for our state," she added. "We’re going to continue to do that over the course of the next several months."
Undeterred, Heinrich questioned Sanders a final time on whether Trump had personally "pressured" her for public support.
"Look, I love the president," the 41-year-old politician responded. "[I] continue to have a great relationship with him and I don’t see that changing any time soon."