Erika Kirk's 'Performative' 2025 Tribute to Late Husband Charlie Kirk Sparks Backlash: 'Disrespectful to His Memory'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk’s heartfelt 2025 tribute to her late husband, Charlie Kirk, quickly stirred backlash, with many critics calling it “disrespectful.” “Time cannot age what is sacred. My heart didn’t cross the threshold with the calendar. 2025, you’ll always be untouched,” Erika, 37, wrote in a post dedicated to her late husband on Tuesday, January 6.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @erikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk shared a 2025 tribute dedicated to her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Shared a Tribute Dedicated to Late Husband Charlie

Source: @erikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk shared videos featuring her late husband and two children.

The short clip opened with a video of the couple and their son enjoying a beach day before transitioning to a tender moment of Charlie and their daughter from behind as they took in the view of a serene lake. The upload concluded with the family standing atop a hill, smiling at one another while holding their two children. The names of their two tots have not been publicly disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Called Erika Kirk's Tribute 'Performative'

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk was slammed by fans for her 'performative' tribute.

While some appreciated the sweet tribute, others took to the comments section to voice their frustrations, criticizing Erika’s actions following Charlie’s September 2025 murder and accusing her of exploiting his passing. “I’d believe these posts if you weren’t doing a mega tour. I feel sorry for Charlie. He deserves better,” one user wrote, while a second added, “Next step in mourning: merchandise.” "Disrespectful to his memory," a third agreed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Others Slammed Recent Actions at Turning Point USA Event

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk was slammed for the 'circus tent' featured at a four-day Turning Point USA event last month.

Others mentioned the discomfort they felt after Turning Point USA's recent four-day event recreated the booth where he was fatally shot. “Y'all need to understand we all loved Charlie too and not 1 of you praising this can say that any of this sits right with your spirit .. the death tent selling t shirts, the fact no one except Candace [Owens] it seems is pursuing justice,” the social media user wrote. “All of it TPUSA used to mean something now it's a joke it's performative.. the switch in values it just is all too bizarre.” Another added, “Ghastly that you had a circus tent of Charlie’s crime scene for selfies at Amfest. There are no words.”

Erika Kirk Addressed the Haters

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk doesn't let the online negativity 'shake' her.