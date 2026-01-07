Erika Kirk's 'Performative' 2025 Tribute to Late Husband Charlie Kirk Sparks Backlash: 'Disrespectful to His Memory'
Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:03 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk’s heartfelt 2025 tribute to her late husband, Charlie Kirk, quickly stirred backlash, with many critics calling it “disrespectful.”
“Time cannot age what is sacred. My heart didn’t cross the threshold with the calendar. 2025, you’ll always be untouched,” Erika, 37, wrote in a post dedicated to her late husband on Tuesday, January 6.
Erika Kirk Shared a Tribute Dedicated to Late Husband Charlie
The short clip opened with a video of the couple and their son enjoying a beach day before transitioning to a tender moment of Charlie and their daughter from behind as they took in the view of a serene lake.
The upload concluded with the family standing atop a hill, smiling at one another while holding their two children. The names of their two tots have not been publicly disclosed.
Fans Called Erika Kirk's Tribute 'Performative'
While some appreciated the sweet tribute, others took to the comments section to voice their frustrations, criticizing Erika’s actions following Charlie’s September 2025 murder and accusing her of exploiting his passing.
“I’d believe these posts if you weren’t doing a mega tour. I feel sorry for Charlie. He deserves better,” one user wrote, while a second added, “Next step in mourning: merchandise.”
"Disrespectful to his memory," a third agreed.
- JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Reacts to Insane Conspiracy Theories Claiming His Daughter Is Katy Perry or Erika Kirk: 'It's Nonsense'
- Inside Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's Friendship After Charlie's Widow Endorses VP for President in 2028
- From Beauty Queen to Turning Point USA CEO: See Erika Kirk's Transformation in Before and After Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Others Slammed Recent Actions at Turning Point USA Event
Others mentioned the discomfort they felt after Turning Point USA's recent four-day event recreated the booth where he was fatally shot.
“Y'all need to understand we all loved Charlie too and not 1 of you praising this can say that any of this sits right with your spirit .. the death tent selling t shirts, the fact no one except Candace [Owens] it seems is pursuing justice,” the social media user wrote. “All of it TPUSA used to mean something now it's a joke it's performative.. the switch in values it just is all too bizarre.”
Another added, “Ghastly that you had a circus tent of Charlie’s crime scene for selfies at Amfest. There are no words.”
Erika Kirk Addressed the Haters
Erika addressed the backlash head-on earlier this month, making it clear the negativity doesn’t faze her.
“Their words, accusations, assumptions, and slander don’t land, they don’t burn. Never will. I owe the world nothing," the mom-of-two wrote in a post shared on Instagram on January 1.
As OK! previously reported, Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of the Turning Point USA founder while he was speaking on a Utah college campus on September 10, 2025. Robinson allegedly told a friend his motive for the killing was that he "had enough" of Charlie's "hatred."