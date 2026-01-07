or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Erika Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

Erika Kirk's 'Performative' 2025 Tribute to Late Husband Charlie Kirk Sparks Backlash: 'Disrespectful to His Memory'

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk landed in hot water with critics after they labeled her 2025 tribute to her late husband, Charlie Kirk, as ‘performative' and 'disrespectful.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk’s heartfelt 2025 tribute to her late husband, Charlie Kirk, quickly stirred backlash, with many critics calling it “disrespectful.”

“Time cannot age what is sacred. My heart didn’t cross the threshold with the calendar. 2025, you’ll always be untouched,” Erika, 37, wrote in a post dedicated to her late husband on Tuesday, January 6.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @erikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk shared a 2025 tribute dedicated to her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Shared a Tribute Dedicated to Late Husband Charlie

Photo of Erika Kirk shared videos featuring her late husband and two children.
Source: @erikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk shared videos featuring her late husband and two children.

The short clip opened with a video of the couple and their son enjoying a beach day before transitioning to a tender moment of Charlie and their daughter from behind as they took in the view of a serene lake.

The upload concluded with the family standing atop a hill, smiling at one another while holding their two children. The names of their two tots have not been publicly disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Called Erika Kirk's Tribute 'Performative'

Photos of Erika Kirk was slammed by fans for her 'performative' tribute.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk was slammed by fans for her 'performative' tribute.

While some appreciated the sweet tribute, others took to the comments section to voice their frustrations, criticizing Erika’s actions following Charlie’s September 2025 murder and accusing her of exploiting his passing.

“I’d believe these posts if you weren’t doing a mega tour. I feel sorry for Charlie. He deserves better,” one user wrote, while a second added, “Next step in mourning: merchandise.”

"Disrespectful to his memory," a third agreed.

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Others Slammed Recent Actions at Turning Point USA Event

Photo of Erika Kirk was slammed for the 'circus tent' featured at a four-day Turning Point USA event last month.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk was slammed for the 'circus tent' featured at a four-day Turning Point USA event last month.

Others mentioned the discomfort they felt after Turning Point USA's recent four-day event recreated the booth where he was fatally shot.

“Y'all need to understand we all loved Charlie too and not 1 of you praising this can say that any of this sits right with your spirit .. the death tent selling t shirts, the fact no one except Candace [Owens] it seems is pursuing justice,” the social media user wrote. “All of it TPUSA used to mean something now it's a joke it's performative.. the switch in values it just is all too bizarre.”

Another added, “Ghastly that you had a circus tent of Charlie’s crime scene for selfies at Amfest. There are no words.”

Erika Kirk Addressed the Haters

Photo of Erika Kirk doesn't let the online negativity 'shake' her.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk doesn't let the online negativity 'shake' her.

Erika addressed the backlash head-on earlier this month, making it clear the negativity doesn’t faze her.

“Their words, accusations, assumptions, and slander don’t land, they don’t burn. Never will. I owe the world nothing," the mom-of-two wrote in a post shared on Instagram on January 1.

As OK! previously reported, Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of the Turning Point USA founder while he was speaking on a Utah college campus on September 10, 2025. Robinson allegedly told a friend his motive for the killing was that he "had enough" of Charlie's "hatred."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.