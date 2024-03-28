Erin Andrews Says Motherhood Is 'Wild' After 'Fighting' for Son Mack to Be Born: 'We Were Ready for This Moment'

Though Andrews is busy with her career, she admits her tot is also booked up! "We always have something going on!" she quips. "We have taken him to a little gum a couple of times. He's super funny and engaged. He recognizes certain songs, too. Snoop Dogg has a children's album, and he loves the 'Please and Thank You' song. It's hysterical to see his face light up because he knows the certain songs."

Since Andrews is a famous sports reporter and Stoll is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014, it's a no-brainer the two have already introduced Mack to the sports world. "The golden retriever recognizes me a lot more on TV than my son does," she jokes. "Jarret tried during the football season to put on my post-games, but he definitely watches hockey because we have it on a lot now since football isn't on right now. He loves seeing the players move back and forth. We're excited to watch sports with him and putting hockey skates on him when he starts walking."