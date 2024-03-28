Erin Andrews Says Motherhood Is 'Wild' After 'Fighting' for Son Mack to Be Born: 'We Were Ready for This Moment'
Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll welcomed son Mack Roger Stoll in June 2023 after nine years, eight rounds of fertility treatments and a devastating loss of twins via surrogacy, and though it has come with its challenges, the sports reporter wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's been wild. There are times it's super great. There are times when he is teething and drooling everywhere and screaming at you, which isn't great, but I am learning something new every single day. He's really, really funny and super cute. He cracks us up. We are singing songs that we never thought we'd sing. Having a baby definitely changes your life pretty darn fast," the TV star, 45, who is the new spokesperson for the No. 1 pediatrician recommended infant formula Enfamil Enspire Optimum, exclusively tells OK!.
"I didn't know what to expect," she says of entering motherhood. "I feel like it was such a fight to have him, and then when he got here, it was like, 'OK, now I have to go to work. Let's figure out to have a baby and have a full-time job at the same time.' I was like, 'Hi, I'm your mom, let's go for a walk and figure this out.' We were just ready for this moment in our lives, especially since we worked so hard for it."
Though Andrews is busy with her career, she admits her tot is also booked up! "We always have something going on!" she quips. "We have taken him to a little gum a couple of times. He's super funny and engaged. He recognizes certain songs, too. Snoop Dogg has a children's album, and he loves the 'Please and Thank You' song. It's hysterical to see his face light up because he knows the certain songs."
Since Andrews is a famous sports reporter and Stoll is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014, it's a no-brainer the two have already introduced Mack to the sports world. "The golden retriever recognizes me a lot more on TV than my son does," she jokes. "Jarret tried during the football season to put on my post-games, but he definitely watches hockey because we have it on a lot now since football isn't on right now. He loves seeing the players move back and forth. We're excited to watch sports with him and putting hockey skates on him when he starts walking."
"We're definitely rolling a ball back and forth, trying to get some hand-eye coordination," she adds. "My husband is convinced he has big hands a good grip, which is important in hockey. We're obviously a house that focuses on the NHL and NFL, so I feel like that will be kind of what he grows up loving, but I would love for him to try all sports. He may not even like sports, and that's OK! Mack's already met some hockey players and some amazing athletes like Tom Brady and Derek Jeter. It will be funny to be like 'Uncle Tom' and 'Uncle Derek' since I work with both of them. That would be hilarious."
For now, the mom-of-one is trying to adjust to her life as a family-of-three. "I'm more cognizant of my time now. I'm like, 'We have this much time before he goes to bed.' My husband tries to make sure he gets home from the hockey rink before an afternoon walk so we can all go together. We're one big happy family walking around the beach and making sure we spend quality time together because we're not home together a lot. It's special to be together," she shares.
Andrews also loves seeing her hubby take on fatherhood. "He loves it and they sit there and laugh together and watch hockey together. It's very cute," she raves.
These days, Andrews is thrilled about her partnership with Enfamil Enspire Optimum for their Bottle Up partnership, raising awareness for the many struggles parents face, including infertility and provide support for every family’s unique journey.
"When we had Mack via surrogacy, we did a lot of research and were hearing a lot of things about formulas and Enfamil was introduced to us. It's full of lactoferrin, which is a protein found in b------ milk and colostrum. That's what they gave us at the hospital, so that's how we came upon it," she explains. "With the Enfamil Enspire Optimum, having the protein like b------- milk and colostrum was important."
"This was our journey. I had no other route to take. We had a baby via surrogacy, so this is what we were faced with," she adds. "And Enfamil makes it very, very easy for parents like me or parents that want to go the formula route, so that's been my world. It also goes well with this program they created called Bottle Up. I was bottling up a lot of my emotions and my fears and a lot of the journey that was going on with it — trying to have Mack via surrogacy and what we went through with infertility. This is a good platform for a lot of parents that have a unique journey. You don't have to bottle up your emotions anymore; you can share them and get them out there. I like that messaging a lot."