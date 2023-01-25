Surprise! Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Welcome Baby Boy Via Surrogate

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are now a family of three, as they announced they are now parents to a baby boy, which they welcomed via surrogate.

On Tuesday, January 24, the socialite, 41, shared a photo of a baby holding onto her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words 💙," she wrote.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the blonde babe told People in a statement. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."