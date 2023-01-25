Surprise! Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Welcome Baby Boy Via Surrogate
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are now a family of three, as they announced they are now parents to a baby boy, which they welcomed via surrogate.
On Tuesday, January 24, the socialite, 41, shared a photo of a baby holding onto her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words 💙," she wrote.
"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the blonde babe told People in a statement. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."
Of course, Hilton's pals couldn't be happier for the duo, who got married in November 2021.
Ashley Benson wrote, "Love you," while longtime friend Kim Kardashian said, "So happy for you guys!!! 🤍."
Ashley Tisdale exclaimed, "Congrats!!!!"
After the DJ and Reum, 41, tied the knot, the former explained why they turned to IVF during the pandemic.
"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told People. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."
Fortunately, Hilton was able to rely on Kardashian, who welcomed three out of four children using IVF. “I didn’t even know anything about it," the "Stars Are Blind" songstress said of the process. “I’m happy that [Kardashian] told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor."
“It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times,” she continued. “Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time … that it wasn’t that bad. I’m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life. Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven’t got to experience that yet, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”