Erin Andrews Admits 'It Was Time to be Honest' About Her IVF Journey Before Becoming a Mom

Andrews and her husband, Jarret Stoll, recently became parents to a baby boy. Throughout her journey to motherhood, the University of Florida alum was open about her fertility struggles following her battle with cervical cancer, but eventually, Andrews was able to celebrate Mack's birth with fans via Instagram.

Andrews exclusively tells OK! that when she held Mack for the first time she thought, "He’s here! Worth the wait!"

Her candor about the highs and lows of trying to conceive inspired millions of women to talk about the taboo subject.

"I felt it was time to be honest with people about the whole process," she admits. "So many times you hear about it after a person has their baby. After my 8th IVF retrieval, I decided to speak publicly about how much it had taken a toll on me mentally and physically."