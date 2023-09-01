Erin Andrews Admits 'It Was Time to be Honest' About Her IVF Journey Before Becoming a Mom
Erin Andrews is a celebrated sportscaster, and now the multihyphenate is balancing being a new mom and building her clothing line, WEAR by Erin Andrews.
Andrews and her husband, Jarret Stoll, recently became parents to a baby boy. Throughout her journey to motherhood, the University of Florida alum was open about her fertility struggles following her battle with cervical cancer, but eventually, Andrews was able to celebrate Mack's birth with fans via Instagram.
Andrews exclusively tells OK! that when she held Mack for the first time she thought, "He’s here! Worth the wait!"
Her candor about the highs and lows of trying to conceive inspired millions of women to talk about the taboo subject.
"I felt it was time to be honest with people about the whole process," she admits. "So many times you hear about it after a person has their baby. After my 8th IVF retrieval, I decided to speak publicly about how much it had taken a toll on me mentally and physically."
The upcoming NFL season will be Andrews and the retired NHL star's first with Mack, and the sports lover gushed over the memories the trio will create.
"I'm excited to watch football with him. We 'watched' a preseason game the other night, and it was awesome. He has zero clue what I’m talking about," Andrews says. "I know Jarret is looking forward to getting Mack on a hockey skates in a few years. He’s waited a long time for that moment."
Aside from raising Mack, the broadcaster is expanding WEAR by Erin Andrews. The marque began half a decade ago when the journalist noticed a need for clothing that accommodated women who love football and vogue.
"We started building WEAR by Erin Andrews about five years ago but it’s been a passion of mine since I can remember. As a diehard sports fan, wife of a professional hockey player, NFL reporter and someone that cares about style, the white space was so clear to me," Andrews explains.
"No one was designing fan apparel with the attention to detail and fashion perspective like we do," Andrews shares. "Whenever I see a fan rocking our NFL apparel from the sidelines or a college student looking so cute in our NCAA product on campus, I have a pinch-me moment. I am so proud of the business we have built and know there is so much more in the pipeline."
Andrews noticed that her followers were excited about the launch.
"We hear all the time from our female fans 'FINALLY!!!'" the "CALM DOWN" podcast host admits. "Or we hear, 'Hey, this item is sold out! Do you know when you are getting more in stock?'"
The Dancing With the Stars alum later revealed that sports stars stopped her on the sidelines to applaud the collection.
"Having athletes stop me on the field or tell me in interviews, their wife, daughter, or mom loves our brand is amazing," she shares. "What I also have been really excited about is how we have expanded this beyond the NFL and into pretty much every major league and a handful of NCAA schools."
"We get the same positive reaction from all those fans too when they discover our brand," she adds.