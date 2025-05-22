Erin Andrews' Surrogate Suffers Heartbreaking Miscarriage With Sportcaster's Second Child
Erin Andrews' surrogate devastatingly suffered a miscarriage while carrying the sportscaster's second child.
The famed commentator revealed the news during the Thursday, May 22, episode of her "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast.
Erin Andrews in Tears About Surrogate's Pregnancy Loss
"We got some real s----- news today that our surrogate had miscarried," she confessed, noting the loss hadn't yet been shared with the public, as Andrews just was informed hours prior to recording the episode. "So I have dealt with this before, but things were going really, really well."
The upset sports journalist admitted things were "really good" and she had heard her unborn daughter's "little heartbeat."
"So much so I even told you guys a couple weeks ago because we thought we had such good news," she sorrowfully shared of her and husband Jarret Stoll.
"But Ryan, you did such a bang-up job with this podcast today. I’ve been trying really hard to pay attention, I’ve just been tearing up the whole time and trying to stay focused," she praised of the show's producer Ryan Musick. "But I’m also really really good at suppressing my feelings and work really helps me with that."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Andrews then gave a shout-out to her friend Taylor Swift, as she admitted to "sitting here" thinking about the pop star's song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
"I’m really good at doing this s--- with a broken heart," the NFL sideline reporter declared, noting how Musick gave her permission to postpone the podcast taping if she needed to focus on her mental health.
Erin Andrews' Infertility Struggles
As for why she decided to record and show her raw side to fans, Andrews explained: "But I think I kinda made a promise to myself that when I was really open with how sh---- infertility has been and our journey with two surrogates, because we did lose… we had loss with our first surrogate and then luckily with our second one, we had Mack, that I was just going to be honest with people."
Andrews' son, Mack, who turns 2 next month, was welcomed via surrogate in June 2023.
"Like I said when I was first dealing with all these infertility issues and loss, I just wanted to let other people know that we’re dealing with them that I get it and I understand. And I’m going to do that again," she promised. "This really, really sucks but so many people are dealing with it so if you feel alone and you feel like a failure, I do too. But you’re not the only one."
Erin Andrews' IVF Journey
One of the reasons Andrews wanted to be honest with fans is that she feels people only share their success stories with in vitro fertilization (IVF) rather than failures.
"I just wanted to be open with people and be like, ‘This sucks.’ And today, this really does. It makes you really realize when I have my little boy, and today he was throwing a fit royale with us, it’s like, you know what? It doesn’t matter," the Fox Sports correspondent expressed. "We’ll be good. I was saying to Jarret today...this is like the hardest part. But I just didn’t want to be back here in the loss column."