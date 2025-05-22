Erin Andrews' Surrogate Suffers Heartbreaking Miscarriage With Sportcaster's Second Child

As for why she decided to record and show her raw side to fans, Andrews explained: "But I think I kinda made a promise to myself that when I was really open with how sh---- infertility has been and our journey with two surrogates, because we did lose… we had loss with our first surrogate and then luckily with our second one, we had Mack, that I was just going to be honest with people."

Andrews' son, Mack, who turns 2 next month, was welcomed via surrogate in June 2023.

"Like I said when I was first dealing with all these infertility issues and loss, I just wanted to let other people know that we’re dealing with them that I get it and I understand. And I’m going to do that again," she promised. "This really, really sucks but so many people are dealing with it so if you feel alone and you feel like a failure, I do too. But you’re not the only one."