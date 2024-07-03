Erin Lichy Admits She Wants to 'Disconnect' After Filming Upcoming Season of 'RHONY'

"I did not know that it [adversity toward the gay community] was a thing until I went to college, and I found out that it was really something people struggled with. That's when I became more involved in awareness, the community and just being an ally and supporting everyone. Because to me, it's so absurd that someone can't be the way or whoever they want to be," she continued. "I will do whatever I can to raise awareness."

"People are afraid for their life," Cohen added. "They're at risk. They need to be safe, and I think for gay pride, it's so important that it's not just about the party side of things, but the cause. It's really vital to continue to fight for our rights because we are all the same. That being said, the cherry on top is we can get together like this and have a nice celebration."