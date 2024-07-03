Erin Lichy Admits She Wants to 'Disconnect' After Filming Upcoming Season of 'RHONY'
Erin Lichy is dropping big hints about the highly anticipated season of The Real Housewives of New York City.
While throwing her huge Mezcalum PRIDE bash with DJ Eliad Cohen at the Gansevoort Hotel in Manhattan on Thursday, June 27, Lichy exclusively told OK! about how she was feeling after filming the 15th season of the beloved reality series.
"I want to disconnect," the real estate agent said with a laugh before quoting an iconic line from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to describe how she was feeling after the season wrapped. "As Meredith Marks says, 'I'm disengaging!'"
While fans will have to wait awhile to watch the drama unfold, Lichy has been busy supporting the LGBTQIA+ community alongside the renowned DJ. "I was born and raised in the city and then I have family in Tel Aviv, Israel. It was very inclusive. So, for me, I didn't know that how many people struggled being outwardly gay," she noted.
"I did not know that it [adversity toward the gay community] was a thing until I went to college, and I found out that it was really something people struggled with. That's when I became more involved in awareness, the community and just being an ally and supporting everyone. Because to me, it's so absurd that someone can't be the way or whoever they want to be," she continued. "I will do whatever I can to raise awareness."
"People are afraid for their life," Cohen added. "They're at risk. They need to be safe, and I think for gay pride, it's so important that it's not just about the party side of things, but the cause. It's really vital to continue to fight for our rights because we are all the same. That being said, the cherry on top is we can get together like this and have a nice celebration."
As for how the idea for the bash, also attended by Marks, Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda, came together, Lichy explained, "We ran into each other in Dallas and we were like, 'Wait, it's Pride Month! We need to do something together!'"
The concept for the event became even more clear when the businesswoman gifted Cohen some of her Mezcalum tequila.
"She gave me a bottle, and I finished it the day after! It's it so good. It's so smooth and you feel good the next day," he exclaimed of his pal's brand.