OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > The Real Housewives of New York City
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Erin Lichy Admits She Wants to 'Disconnect' After Filming Upcoming Season of 'RHONY'

Composite photo of Erin Lichy
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 3 2024, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Erin Lichy is dropping big hints about the highly anticipated season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

While throwing her huge Mezcalum PRIDE bash with DJ Eliad Cohen at the Gansevoort Hotel in Manhattan on Thursday, June 27, Lichy exclusively told OK! about how she was feeling after filming the 15th season of the beloved reality series.

Article continues below advertisement
erin lichy eliad cohen rhony
Source: DAVID SAUERHOFF/DAVID ALAN VISUALS

Erin Lichy gave details about the highly anticipated season of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.'

"I want to disconnect," the real estate agent said with a laugh before quoting an iconic line from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to describe how she was feeling after the season wrapped. "As Meredith Marks says, 'I'm disengaging!'"

While fans will have to wait awhile to watch the drama unfold, Lichy has been busy supporting the LGBTQIA+ community alongside the renowned DJ. "I was born and raised in the city and then I have family in Tel Aviv, Israel. It was very inclusive. So, for me, I didn't know that how many people struggled being outwardly gay," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement
erin lichy eliad cohen rhony
Source: DAVID SAUERHOFF/DAVID ALAN VISUALS

Erin Lichy said she was ready to 'disconnect' after filming the new season of 'RHONY.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I did not know that it [adversity toward the gay community] was a thing until I went to college, and I found out that it was really something people struggled with. That's when I became more involved in awareness, the community and just being an ally and supporting everyone. Because to me, it's so absurd that someone can't be the way or whoever they want to be," she continued. "I will do whatever I can to raise awareness."

"People are afraid for their life," Cohen added. "They're at risk. They need to be safe, and I think for gay pride, it's so important that it's not just about the party side of things, but the cause. It's really vital to continue to fight for our rights because we are all the same. That being said, the cherry on top is we can get together like this and have a nice celebration."

Article continues below advertisement
erin lichy eliad cohen rhony
Source: DAVID SAUERHOFF/DAVID ALAN VISUALS

Erin Lichy and Eliad Cohen joined forces for their Mezcalum PRIDE bash.

MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of New York City
Article continues below advertisement

As for how the idea for the bash, also attended by Marks, Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda, came together, Lichy explained, "We ran into each other in Dallas and we were like, 'Wait, it's Pride Month! We need to do something together!'"

The concept for the event became even more clear when the businesswoman gifted Cohen some of her Mezcalum tequila.

Article continues below advertisement
erin lichy eliad cohen rhony
Source: DAVID SAUERHOFF/DAVID ALAN VISUALS

Erin Lichy founded the Mezcalum tequila brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"She gave me a bottle, and I finished it the day after! It's it so good. It's so smooth and you feel good the next day," he exclaimed of his pal's brand.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.