Meredith Marks Dishes On Being A Staunch Advocate For The LGBTQIA+ Community Ahead Of The GLAAD Media Awards: 'The Most Important Role I Can Have'
Meredith Marks is using her platform to support the causes that are closest to her heart.
The jewelry designer dazzled while attending the at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, March 30, in Los Angeles with her husband, Seth Marks, and her son, Brooks Marks, as she continues to be a staunch advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Marks exclusively spoke with OK! about why standing up for LGBTQIA+ rights is extremely important to her, what she's doing to raise awareness and her upcoming podcast with her husband.
"Right now there's a huge focus on drag," the fashion maven explained. "Obviously that's a big issue. From my standpoint it's about getting awareness out there. I have a platform and I can help bring awareness to people and normalize things that certain parts of this country do not get that it is actually normal and OK."
"It's the most important role I can have," Marks continued. "It's is the communication to try to raise awareness and let people know that it's oK. There's nothing wrong."
As the reality star splits her time between Utah and being on the road, she has been able to understand the community in Salt Lake City compared to other states around the country.
"I think because there's been a little bit more of a fight in Utah, people really band together and support each other," she shared. "The advocacy there is very incredible. It's wild because you have these very differing views that are all ingrained in the same community and they are very strong views from all sides."
In her spare time, Marks is gearing up for the launch of her new podcast with her spouse called "Hanging By A Thread" in which they will dive into the dynamics of love, marriage and relationships.
"We will tie a lot of different subjects that are near and dear to us," she said. "The main focus is going to be about relationships. Anything coming in is always going tie back that way — it could be mental health and relationships. It's definitely an issue but it could be almost anything because 90 percent of these issues in the world do tie back to relationships and communication in some aspect."