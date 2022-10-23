OK Magazine
Rebooted & Ready To Roll! Meet The New Cast Of 'The Real Housewives of New York City': Photos

meet the new rhony cast pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 23 2022, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

It's official: The Real Housewives of New York City will be making it's grand return to Bravo in 2023! During a taping of Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, October 16, Andy Cohen introduced the world to the new ladies who will star in the Big Apple-based show.

"We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected. Women with interesting jobs — we have Brooklyn, Tribeca all over town," the late night host said in a recent interview of why they decided to revamp the lineup. "Really cool jobs, fashion, PR, model, influencer, all different types. Their energy and humor is great."

Here is everything we know about the new cast of The Real Housewives of New York City reboot:

Sai De Silva

meet the new rhony cast
Source: mega

Sai De Silva is the Brooklyn-based creative director of lifestyle blog Scout the City, which focuses on beauty, fashion, travel and parenting. The 41-year-old Afro-Latina, who hails from New York, is married to David Craig, with whom she shares sons London and Rio.

Ubah Hassan

meet the new rhony cast
Source: mega

Ubah Hassan is a super model who has worked for brands such as Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta and Gucci. Originally from Somalia, the entrepreneur owns her own hot sauce company, Ubah Hot, which was given a stamp of approval by Oprah Winfrey.

Erin Lichy

meet the new rhony cast
Source: @erindanalichy/instagram

Erin Dana Lichy is a successful real estate agent and owner of the interior design studio, Homegirl. The 30-year-old, who lives in Tribeca, is married to attorney Abraham Lichy, with whom she shares three children.

Jenna Lyons

meet the new rhony cast
Source: mega

Jenna Lyons, perhaps the most well known of the bunch, was the former president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group. She's now the cofounder of LoveSeen, a natural line of false eyelashes. Lyons has one son named Beckett with former partner Vincent Mazeau.

Lizzy Savetsky

meet the new rhony cast
Source: @lizzysavetsky/instagram

Lizzy Savetsky is a proud Jewish influencer who hosts the Instagram Live dating show called "Bashert By Lizzy," where she helps "Jewish singles who are ready to find love.” The Texas native is married to her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Ira Savetsky, with whom she shares three children.

Jessel Taank

meet the new rhony cast
Source: @jesseltaank/instagram

Jessel Taank is a mother-of-two, fashion publicist, and brand consultant. Taank is also the first ever Indian women to be cast in the franchise since it began in 2006.

Brynn Whitfield

meet the new rhony cast
Source: @brynn_whitfield/instagram

Brynn Whitfield is a brand marketing and communications professional reportedly from the midwest. She also works as the PR lead for Assembly, a global e-commerce software and data platform, in addition to acting as a freelance Marketing Communications Consultant.

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Cohen about the new cast.

