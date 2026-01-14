ESPN Star Stephen Smith Slips Up on Air as He Mistakenly Refers to NFL Player as Late Activist Charlie Kirk

Article continues below advertisement

ESPN personality Stephen Smith had an awkward on-air moment that quickly grabbed attention. During the Tuesday, January 13, broadcast, the longtime sports commentator made a surprising slip while breaking down the Houston Texans’ dominant 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers from the night before. As Smith and fellow analysts discussed the matchup, he accidentally mixed up Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk with the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in September 2025.

Source: ESPN Stephen Smith made an on-air mistake during an ESPN broadcast.

“We saw Charlie Kirk catch eight receptions for 144 yards,” Smith said on-air. The mistake didn’t go unnoticed, as First Take host Shae Peppler Cornette immediately stepped in to correct him.

Clearly shaken by the mix-up, Smith quickly caught himself and backtracked. “I'm sorry, I apologize. Oh my God, I meant Christian Kirk," he said.

Source: ESPN The commentator accidentally confused two public figures.

Naturally, the moment spread quickly across social media, where viewers wasted no time reacting. “He saw his career flash before his eyes😭,” one user joked. Another added, “he apologized like 10 times in 3 seconds😭😭😭.” “D--- Bruh, what’s been on your mind…” a third commenter asked. “holy s--- im actually crying 😭,” a fourth wrote.

This isn’t the first time Smith has faced backlash over an on-air comment. Back in 2017, the outspoken analyst landed in hot water after making remarks about Lamar Odom’s crack addiction while discussing former New York Knicks president Phil Jackson.

“Jackson’s very first move as executive was to sign Lamar Odom…Who was on crack!” Stephen shouted at the time. “I love Lamar Odom the person, and God bless him and we’re wishing nothing but the best but...he was on crack!”

Source: MEGA Stephen Smith faced controversy over comments about Lamar Odom's addiction.

Odom did not take the comments lightly. His attorney eventually sent a formal letter to ESPN condemning Smith’s remarks. “Let us look at what this statement does, not only to Lamar, but to any and all professional athletes that are struggling with addiction,” the lawyer wrote, pointing out that Odom had “passed all the required physicals and medical tests necessary to play in the league” despite Smith’s claims.

The attorney also referenced the National Institute of Drug Abuse’s definition of addiction as a “brain disease,” criticizing Smith for using it “as the butt of a joke.”

Source: ESPN The error regarding the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk quickly went viral online.

“To say that his conduct was outrageous and unacceptable does not scratch the surface,” the letter continued, labeling the remarks “vulgar” and “grotesque.”