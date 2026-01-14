or
ESPN Star Stephen Smith Slips Up on Air as He Mistakenly Refers to NFL Player as Late Activist Charlie Kirk

Source: MEGA;ESPN

ESPN star Stephen Smith went viral after mixing up an NFL player with the late Charlie Kirk.

Jan. 14 2026, Updated 7:19 a.m. ET

ESPN personality Stephen Smith had an awkward on-air moment that quickly grabbed attention.

During the Tuesday, January 13, broadcast, the longtime sports commentator made a surprising slip while breaking down the Houston Texans’ dominant 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers from the night before. As Smith and fellow analysts discussed the matchup, he accidentally mixed up Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk with the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in September 2025.

Stephen Smith made an on-air mistake during an ESPN broadcast.
Source: ESPN

Stephen Smith made an on-air mistake during an ESPN broadcast.

“We saw Charlie Kirk catch eight receptions for 144 yards,” Smith said on-air.

The mistake didn’t go unnoticed, as First Take host Shae Peppler Cornette immediately stepped in to correct him.

Clearly shaken by the mix-up, Smith quickly caught himself and backtracked.

“I'm sorry, I apologize. Oh my God, I meant Christian Kirk," he said.

The commentator accidentally confused two public figures.
Source: ESPN

The commentator accidentally confused two public figures.

Naturally, the moment spread quickly across social media, where viewers wasted no time reacting.

“He saw his career flash before his eyes😭,” one user joked.

Another added, “he apologized like 10 times in 3 seconds😭😭😭.”

“D--- Bruh, what’s been on your mind…” a third commenter asked.

“holy s--- im actually crying 😭,” a fourth wrote.

This isn’t the first time Smith has faced backlash over an on-air comment.

Back in 2017, the outspoken analyst landed in hot water after making remarks about Lamar Odom’s crack addiction while discussing former New York Knicks president Phil Jackson.

Stephen A. Smith

“Jackson’s very first move as executive was to sign Lamar Odom…Who was on crack!” Stephen shouted at the time. “I love Lamar Odom the person, and God bless him and we’re wishing nothing but the best but...he was on crack!”

Stephen Smith faced controversy over comments about Lamar Odom's addiction.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Smith faced controversy over comments about Lamar Odom's addiction.

Odom did not take the comments lightly. His attorney eventually sent a formal letter to ESPN condemning Smith’s remarks.

“Let us look at what this statement does, not only to Lamar, but to any and all professional athletes that are struggling with addiction,” the lawyer wrote, pointing out that Odom had “passed all the required physicals and medical tests necessary to play in the league” despite Smith’s claims.

The attorney also referenced the National Institute of Drug Abuse’s definition of addiction as a “brain disease,” criticizing Smith for using it “as the butt of a joke.”

The error regarding the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk quickly went viral online.
Source: ESPN

The error regarding the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk quickly went viral online.

“To say that his conduct was outrageous and unacceptable does not scratch the surface,” the letter continued, labeling the remarks “vulgar” and “grotesque.”

The lawyer urged ESPN executives to “actively voice their disdain for” Smith’s “inappropriate statement,” arguing that it could negatively impact “young impressionable minds” dealing with addiction.

Odom’s struggles nearly turned fatal in 2015 when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Since then, he has entered rehab and reportedly started filming a reality show documenting his ongoing fight to stay sober.

